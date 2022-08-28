Muskie cross country runners seek to make good on potential in 2022

Like in most athletics, the Muscatine High School cross country teams know the Mississippi Athletic Conference can pose a tough task for teams when the season draws to a close.

In the meantime, the Muskie squads are leaning on offseason work put in and hopes the potential-laden underclassmen of year's past find their ways as team leaders and improving, evolving student-athletes.

The Muskies' 2022 season kick off on Saturday, where they finished seventh among 11 teams with a team score of 179 at Anamosa.

"The times aren't quite where we want them to be," head coach Chris Foxen said. "But it's the beginning of the season and the culture and work ethic from the kids has been there from the start."

For the boys team, that's will not be a small task as the team will forge ahead without its two best runners from 2022 as both Aidan Armstrong and Sam Gordon graduated last spring.

Armstrong paced the fifth-place Muskies at the conference meet with a top-10 performance with a time of 17 minutes, 33 seconds. He finished 27th at Muscatine's Class 4A state qualifier, hosted by Cedar Rapids Kennedy.

Gordon was 28th with a time of 18:38.

Based on the MAC meet and the Muskies' state qualifier, returning senior Dylan Maresca is the top runner back.

"We lost two great runners," Maresca said. "But I have a feeling we have some great runners coming back and will be able to replace them.

"We've ran every single day. But we also recognize each other's limitations. So we work with each other to make each other better every single day."

Marseca ran an 18:51 for 35th place at MAC and a 17:55 for 43rd place at the qualifier.

But he may see some internal competition as the first Muskie to cross the finish line this season.

Shiloh Morter was 36th (18:52) at MAC in 201 and Drew Kurriger (18:54) 37th.

Morter is back as a senior while Kurriger, who came on last season for the boys soccer team, is still just a sophomore.

The two finished next to each other at last season's state qualifier as well, Morter was 51st (18:37) and Kurriger 52nd (18:39).

Senior Austin Foor and junior Caden Brown will be the next Muskies up after going 60th (19:14.48) and 61st (19:14) at the Seminole Valley Golf Course qualifier.

"One of my individual goals this year is to get under 19," Foor said.

"For the team, we just want to place as best we can," said senior Jon Hight.

However, at the season opener, over the weekend, it was freshman Nate Lukkarinen who was the top Muskie runner. Lukkarinen took 25th with a time of 19:14. Fellow freshman Talan Becker was the next Muskie to finish, he took 31st (19:34), followed by Brown (42nd, 19:58) and Foor (42nd, 20:16).

"Dylan and Austin were our senior captains this offseason when we did a fantasy draft," Foxen said. "We record participation, workouts. Nate Lukkarinen and his classmates did a great job of recruiting some younger kids to go out this season as well, half of our team is freshmen.

"The young kids have responded really well to the senior leadership."

Girls team seeks ascension up standings

The Muskie girls team has a little more ladder to climb with the MAC after taking ninth in 2021 the 10-team conference.

Muscatine's season started with an eighth-place effort at the Anamosa Invitational on Saturday.

"Last year we had a real young team," said head coach Scott Roberts. "We're still young. Numbers are about the same, 24-25 kids, which is okay.

"But they put in a really good summer. They're a year older and in a much better place heading into this season."

However, optimism about the future surrounded the team at the close of the season after the MHS junior varsity was the league's runner-up.

Graduated senior Karly Ricketts typically was among the first two Muskies to finish any given race and presents a hole to fill in the lineup.

Senior Taya Melendez is back after leading the Muskies at the MAC meet with a time of 22:19 (28th place). Ricketts finished 34th (22:39).

"We lost a couple of good seniors," Roberts said. "But we've got some other kids that I think are ready to step up. One thing about finishing second on the JV side was getting getting these kids to a place where they mentally knew they compete against the Pleasant Valleys and Bettendorfs of the world."

Muscatine also had Ella Brewer place 39th (23:10), Grace Miller 56th (25:25) and Keira Kreuzenstein 58th (25:34).

The the Class 4A state qualifying meet, Melendez made a run at making it to the state meet, but fell short by coming in 26th with a time of 21:15.

Olivia Kopf took 39th (22:13), Brewer finished 43rd (23:00) to close 2021 at the state qualifier while Lola Stamler finished in the top 50 at 23:47.

"I really put in some mileage work," Kopf said. "The more miles you put in during the offseason, the easier the meets feel. I also did a lot of hill workouts.

"As a team, we've tried to build a bond and really push each other. Especially at the MAC meet, because it's such a tough one."

The stable of young runners will come in handy in 2022.

In Cedar Rapids over the weekend, Melendez took 21st (22:39), Kopf 25th (23:06) while junior Katherine Schlawin and sophomore Amelia Luna and Miller both placed in the top 50. Junior Haley Thomas was 54th (26:31).

"The JV girls from last year really stepped up," junior Abby Yahn said. "The team is like a family."