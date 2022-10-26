PREP OF THE WEEK: Fusco racing her past at state

DURANT — Ahead of the Class 1A state cross country meet, Carlie Jo Fusco is planning on running against one specific formidable opponent.

Herself.

To be sure, Fusco wants to place well and is positioned well to do as her top four finish at the Iowa City Regina qualifier.

“I thought I had a good chance to move on going into (the qualifying race,” Fusco said. “But I didn’t want to tell myself that, because things can always change.”

And that group, along with the rest of the field, will be the best 1A has to offer, but Fusco, a Durant senior, wants nothing more than to go out as her best self after running 21 minutes, 51 seconds at Regina.

“I’ve never really had a full team in my four years,” she said. “But it still meant a lot to me. There were so many benefits to it. I prefer individual sports. I just try to push myself as best I can.

“It’s not about placement for me. It’s about telling myself to keep going and chase time.”

This week’s Prep of the Week, Fusco will be one of three area runners at state, with Wilton freshman Audra Coss running in 2A and Columbus junior Damian Vergara competing on the boys side in 1A. The competition gets underway on Friday at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, with the 1A girls starting the event at 10:30 a.m. with girls and boys 2A races starting at 2 p.m on the 5,000-meter course.

Over 100 runners will compete in each race.

But a race earlier in the year, a North Cedar-hosted meet at 3-30 Golf and Country Club in Lowden, where Fusco ran a 21:16, stands as the race to beat.

“Really, my only goal left is to get a 20 (minute time),” she said. “Anything else would be disappointing. That’s all I want. I thought I was close to getting (under 21 minutes) at the North Cedar meet and some other places, but I just can’t seem to get under that time.

“That’s how it was at the district meet. I really wanted to run in the 20s.”

Fusco is making a return trip to Fort Dodge after finishing in 123rd place as a junior with a time of 23:51.31.

“On my state shirt this year I put a quote, ‘Cover distance, cover time,” Fusco said. “So whenever I look down at my watch and feel like I’m behind pace or hurting, I think of that, and I get going a little bit. That’s always been my motivation.”

Finding internal competition has been nothing new for the senior, as there’s been several, if not a majority, of Durant cross country meets over the past two seasons where Fusco was the only varsity runner on the girls side.

While it's nobody’s idea of an ideal situation, Fusco has made the best of it, and the team has had some fun with it.

“Carlie has always been fun to be around,” said Tappendorf. “We are constantly laughing and joking around in our downtime. Last year, we had a blast at state playing games at the hotel, shopping, buying fidgets, and jamming out in the school vehicle.

“Plus, we wore Halloween costumes last year, she was a hot dog, and the other coach, support person and I were ketchup, mustard and relish.”

Durant has maintained a junior varsity and junior high roster that the program will lean on in the future.

“(Carlie Jo) has definitely been a team leader,” said Durant head coach Tracy Tappendorf. “She motivated the younger runners to keep going and work hard to improve their race performance.

“Even though our numbers for girls were low this year, we are lucky to practice and participate with the junior high team, and the boys cross country runners. It gives everyone someone to train with regardless of age and gender.”

She’s also been a part of the Durant wrestling program and is looking forward to competing in a state-sanctioned sport this winter. She's also a state-qualifying track and field athlete in the spring, with hurdles among her best events.

“To start out, I went out for cross country because my sister (Samantha) did,” Fusco said. “She graduated in 2016, so it has been kind of a family thing. I’ve never gone out for volleyball or anything.”

Last track season, Fusco took fourth in the 400-meter hurdles in 2A with a time of 1:05.43. She also led a shuttle hurdle relay team that finished seventh (1:11:10), joined by Lainey Shelangoski, Macy Huston and Elizabeth Daufeldt.

And if she does well, she may get a crack at writing her own story as she’s been an active contributor to the Durant school newspaper and may consider a journalism minor in college.

“I am very involved in our school paper and journalism class,” she said. “It’s one of my favorite things. Our teacher, Mr. Sands, I’m very grateful for him. He puts so much effort into it. He stays at school until seven o’clock sometimes to get it done.

“(For cross country), I don’t think I’ll come close to setting records here, I’m closer in track, but I think I’ve left a mark. I think I’ve shown that you can do a lot even if you don’t have a full team around you.”

Coss, Vergara put themselves in rare company

Columbus Community junior Damian Vergara qualified for the boys Class 1A state cross country meet by running a time of 17 minutes, 59 seconds and placing sixth at the Iowa City Regina state qualifier.

After qualifying the past two seasons as part of a team effort by the Wildcats, Vergara is just the seventh Columbus runner to qualify for state three times, with a fourth possible as he maintains another year of eligibility.

For the Wilton girls, Coss exploded on the scene this season as one of Class 2A's top freshman. The Beavers didn't have the depth to register team scores this season, but Coss was impressive.

She was the top freshman finisher at the Monticello qualifier by placing seventh and running a time of 20:04.