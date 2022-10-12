PREP OF THE WEEK: Walsh pushing L-M cross country forward

It's been an uphill climb for the Louisa-Muscatine cross country runners, but the Falcons are showing the results.

Especially senior Kellan Walsh.

This week's Prep of the Week, Walsh is the only senior on the boys team, while the girls cross country team at L-M has two in Emilee Salek and Jasmine Negron. And with head coach Lora Earnest, Walsh is the most veteran of the group.

Though he may be uniquely qualified to lead a cross country team, as his father, Eric Walsh, is the head coach of the highly successful Tipton varsity teams.

"It's not a big part of my cross country experience," said the L-M senior. "It's part of his coaching instinct to push me to do better. That's how he treats his student-athletes. When he's talking to me about cross country, it's the same as if he's talking to any athlete about cross country.

"He sees a lot of potential in me and his kids (at Tipton)."

But since taking over, Earnest has put her own mark on the program, one that has put the runners in some uncomfortable situations, at least at the beginning of the season.

"The advantage I have is that I have a CDL to drive a bus," Earnest said. "So we go out and run hills. I think that's made them stronger. I think they might have been afraid to run hills in the past, but they aren't any longer. That's helped and provided them different places to run."

"(Coach Earnest) has a lot of good qualities as a coach," the L-M senior said. "She knows how to push people to do better, and I think it will continue to be a prosperous sport here. Hopefully, it can just get some more people out."

Walsh has goals to get under 19 minutes, but crossed the finish line in just over that at 19:00.7. His first two races of the season were around 21 minutes.

"We've been improving really quickly," said Walsh. "We've all been doing better and better throughout the year, and we hope that continues."

Since the first week of September, Walsh has scored in the top 20 runners, including back-to-back finishes in13th-place at the highly competitive Timm Lamb Invitational in Fort Madison, where he ran a time of 19:00.5 and at Mount Pleasant, where the senior turned in a time of 19:01.68.

Walsh has led L-M in nearly all races, though in the Falcons’ most recent meet, he was bested by teammate Gavin Mills, a junior who ran an 18:54.8.

"I like being a part of this team," Walsh said. "It's encouraging. And the sport itself forces you to open up a little and be around different people, in different environments while being active."

Mills has come on late for L-M, and there's been some internal -- but friendly -- competition among the team members as to which will record the fastest time during any given meet.

"We're a tight group, so we just want each other to keep getting better and faster," Walsh said.

Much like the boys team, L-M's girls side has also shown to be young but full of potential behind sophomore Isabel Stout and freshman Lexie Eaton, who each finished in the top 21 at the SEISC meet.

But Walsh relishes the competition, knowing it's all for the betterment of the program moving forward, even after he graduates.

"Having to switch coaches (at L-M) has made things a little bit of an unorthodox experience," Walsh said. "But I think the program has lots of potential, definitely."

After graduation, Walsh intends to continue running in some capacity, but perhaps not on a collegiate team since he's looking primarily at attending the University of Iowa or Northern Iowa University.

Walsh was L-M’s No. 1 runner at last season’s Class 2A state qualifier at Anamosa, where he placed 41st with a time of 19:41.

Louisa-Muscatine has one more meet on Thursday in Mediapolis before Walsh and the Falcons compete in this season’s state qualifier. For that, the Falcons will be in Monticello on Oct. 20.

"We're going really well considering both (boys and girls) teams are almost entirely new," Earnest said. "We have a couple with some junior high experience, but running a mile and a half compared to three miles isn't the same. The pain doesn't start a lot of times until that first mile is over."