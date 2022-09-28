PREP OF THE WEEK: Wilton's Duffe works to hold self, team accountable

Deacon Duffe sees cross country as the ultimate sport of accountability.

In other words, the days off and miles missed will show through on race day before the first runner crosses the finish line.

And the Wilton High School junior hopes his lack of days and miles off show through as the Beavers enter the season's stretch run.

“I like the team aspect of cross country,” Duffe said. “It gets you out, around other people and moving. We’re constantly out on the road with each other.

“But there is a solo aspect of it. You have to hold yourself accountable. Cross country is a sport that you have to do to excel. If you don’t run, you fall out of shape, and you’re really going to struggle. You have to put your body and mind to it every day.”

The Journal's Prep of the Week is coming off one of the best races of his varsity career in placement and time after winning Monday’s Bill Bails Invitational hosted by North Cedar with a time of 18 minutes, 30.45 seconds.

“(That time) really came as a shock to me,” he said. “I’ve been running in the low 19 (minutes) this year. The only time I’ve come close to that is at the Wilton Founders Day race. I ran a 17:38. So winning (at North Cedar) was a big accomplishment. I was really happy about that.

“My goal from here is to hopefully make it to state and touch 17 (minutes).”

Duffe’s dedication to running faster intensified this past summer when he attended cross country camps and began to think seriously about how he trains.

“I attended a camp at Cornell and learned a lot up there being around their coaches,” said Duffe, who intends on running beyond high school. “I learned how to structure my training and go about it. I think it really helped me boost my times, and it helped me structure my summer workouts. My workouts were more structured, and my mileage was based on a set basis.

“That was a big inspiration for me over the summer when I wasn’t around the team. I had separate temp days, speed days, long runs and recovery runs. Everything was planned.”

Coincidentally, thinking about running against the clock on race days has been a factor in Duffe’s faster times this fall.

“I feel like a big mental part of running is getting over the fact that the clock is there,” Duffe said. "The more you think about going for a (personal best), the more it weighs on you. On certain days (in my training), I get rid of the clock. I’ll turn my watch around so I can’t see it while I’m running. I don’t worry about the clock. I focus on other aspects of running.”

His desire to compete and take part in athletics dates back further.

Duffe, who also does track and field at Wilton, was diagnosed with UPJ obstruction, a blockage to part of his kidneys. That put into question a future in sports, much less running.

“I underwent two surgeries for it when I was younger to correct it,” he said. “At the time, they didn’t know if sports would happen or if that would be the same. I really have to push the fluid intake more than the average runner because my kidneys don’t really filter normally.

"It’s been hard in the past balancing nutrition and everything.”

Though he has to be ever vigilant of fluid intake and other aspects of daily life, it hasn’t stopped him from leading the Wilton cross country team into a bright horizon.

Two seasons ago, Wilton ran three boys to close the season at the Class 2A Williamsburg state qualifier. Duffe was not one of them.

Last season, Duffe was the team’s top finisher, running a time of 20:21 at Anamosa to take 60th.

The Beavers’ numbers, while still modest, are the best since Duffe has been in high school and second-year coach Patches Breed has been at the helm.

“His passion for running and continuing to learn about the sport is contagious on our team," Breed said. “Deacon has done a lot of maturing since last cross country season. (The camp) he attended, I believe, helped to solidify the importance of nutrition, the ‘whys’ behind every workout, the mental aspect of a runner and what it takes overall to get better every day as an athlete.”

Wilton’s latest meet at North Cedar is emblematic of how much the program has grown in just a calendar year.

While the Beavers finished second as a team with 66 points, four of the five runners that scored for Wilton on Monday ran a better time than Duffe’s team-best effort at the 2021 state qualifier.

The performance at North Cedar also included a 13th-place run by junior Brody Brisker (19:54.61) and a 15th-place finish by freshman Briggs Oien (20:01.46). Senior Trae Hagen (20:05.21) and freshman Liam Aldelfinger (20:25.88) also finished in the top 20.

And Wilton’s girls team has found success in 2022 as well, though that squad has had more trouble filling out a full lineup. However, freshman Audra Coss has performed well in her first varsity season to supplement the likes of returning state-qualifier Charlotte Brown, a senior.

“If you were to ask his teammates (about him), they would describe Deacon as a hard worker, supportive of the team, always trying to help the junior high athletes on race day and that he is accountable," Breed said.

“That matches the foundation that they, as a team, decided upon at the beginning of this season. The four pillars of our team are: positivity, accountability, support for each and hard work.”