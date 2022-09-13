PREP REPORT: Guerra, Elizondo lead Comets’ XC efforts

WYOMING, Iowa — Lila Guerra was the only West Liberty competitor in the girls race at the Midland cross country meet but posted a top-10 finish for the Comets.

The junior ran a time of 29 minutes, 50 seconds to place eighth at Little Bear Country Club in Wyoming.

For the boys, junior Joaquin Elizondo and sophomore Cameron Elizondo both placed in the top 15 individually, but West Liberty finished fourth of four boys teams, though two more teams competed but did not receive a team score.

The Comet boys posted a team score of 88. Northeast ended the day with a perfect score of 15, taking each of the top five spots, led by Carter Jargo (21:19), Kelvin Mechande (21:54) and Parker Messerich (22:11) who occupied spots one through three.

Joaquin Elizondo took 11th with a time of 24:38 with Cameron Elizondo close behind in 15th (23:33).

Sophomore Manu Garcia Blanes finished 18th (26:28), senior Chris Palma (28:31) 21st and freshman Wesley Heath (32:48) 23rd to round out the West Liberty scoring.

The Northeast girls also won with a score of 15, though the Rebels were the only team to get a score out of five in attendance. North Cedar’s Hunter Jones was the top individual with a time of 23:40.

West Liberty's next meet is Monday, Sept. 19, at the Solon Nature and Recreation Center.