PREP REPORT: Muskie girls cross country fourth in Cedar Rapids
PREP REPORT: Muskie girls cross country fourth in Cedar Rapids

Cross country

Muskie girls fourth in Cedar Rapids: A trio of tightly bunched runners led Muscatine to a fourth-place finish in the girls race at the Eastern Iowa Classic in Cedar Rapids on Thursday.

The Muskies totaled 93 points in the seven-team field. Iowa City West won with 27 points, with West's Cindy Wang winning the individual title in 19:02.23.

Ella Brewer (20:56.25), Taya Melendez (21:02.73) and Karly Ricketts (21:18.08) finished in 15-17 places for the Muskies. Kiara Hallett (22nd, 21:38.79) and Haley Thomas (28th, 22:10.38) completed the scoring for Muscatine. 

