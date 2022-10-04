PREP REPORT: Starr leads Durant XC runners, Helscher paces Arrows

BELLEVUE — Race Starr of the Durant High School boys cross country team was the fifth runner to cross the finish line at the Marquette Catholic Invitational, held at Bellevue Golf Course.

Durant ended with a team score 97, which placed the Wildcats fifth in the five-team field.

Behind Starr’s time of 18 minutes, 38 seconds, Nolan Williams (21:09) took 21st and Kadyn Kraklio (21:49) was 20th.

Marcus Blount of Prince of Peace blew away the field. He was the fastest individual by over a full minute at 16:48. Cal-Wheatland produced the second- and third-place finishers in Logan Riedesel (18:03) and Jackson Riedesel (18:04).

Durant’s next competition is the River Valley Conference meet on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the Iowa Kickers Soccer Complex in Iowa City.

Indians take eighth at Hillcrest Invite: Wapello was eighth among eight teams at the Hillcrest Academy Invitational with a team score of 236.

Pella won the team title with 25, placing three in the top four. Washington (78) was second and Mediapolis (84) was third.

Pella's Chase Lauman won the race in 16 minutes, 31.44 seconds. Washington’s Micah Rees was second with a finish of 16:35.39 and Canaan Dunham of Pella was third (16:37.23).

Garrett Dickey ran Wapello’s best time at 20:39.32, finishing 44th. The Indians’ Ashton Slaton (22:04.01) and Will Parsons (22:17.97) placed 50th and 52nd.

Wapello has the Southeast Iowa Super Conference meet on Thursday. The Winfield-Mount Union-hosted meet will be held at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Rockwell City.

Girls cross country

Helscher leads Arrows’ effort: Kenadee Helscher was the first Wapello runner to cross the line at the Hillcrest Academy Invitational.

Helscher finished in 31st place with a time of 24 minutes, 38.36 seconds.

Melissa Ferebee of Pella won with a mark of 19:56.35. The freshman winner was nearly 45 seconds faster than runner-up Iris Dahl of Washington, who clocked in at 20:39.46.

By placing five runners inside the top 10, Pella took the team competition with a score of 24, nearly double that of second-place Washington’s 42.

Tatum Wolford (25.34.88) took 41st and Claire Anderson (28:17.71) ended in 52nd for the Arrows.

The Arrows run again on Thursday for the Southeast Iowa Super Conference competition at Twin Lakes Golf Course in Rockwell City, hosted by Winfield-Mount Union.