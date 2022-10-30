PREP REPORT: Three area XC runners compete at state meet

FORT DODGE — Three area prep runners cometed for their schools at the Iowa state cross country meet at the 5,000-meter race at Lakeside Golf Course in Fort Dodge, held between Friday and Saturday.

Class 1A had a runner in the girls and boys race. Carlie Jo Fusco represented Durant girls team while Damian Vergara ran for Columbus Community boys squad. In Class 2A, Wilton's Audra Coss qualified on the girls side.

Each race had 150 runners, or more.

In the girls 2A race, Coss, a Wilton freshman, 47th with a time of 20 minutes, 57.87 seconds.

Van Meter won the 2A girls team competition with a score of 111. Williamsburg's tally of 113 and Monticello's 145 placed in the top three.

Mid-Prairie's Danielle Hostetler ran the best invidiual time of the 2A girls at 18:41.54. Katelyn Johnston (19:01.70) of Osage was second and third place went to Van Meter's Clare Kelly (19:05.90).

Earlham was the top 1A girls team with a score of 101, an average scoring time of 20:30. South Winneshiek was second at 116 and Sibley Ocheyedan was third (151) after winning a tie-breaker between Logan Magnolia.

Calamus-Wheatland sophomore Noelle Steines won her second state championship with a time of 18:39.45. Steines missed the first six weeks of the season with a dislocated kneecap. Sibley-Ocheyedan's Madison Brouwer was runner-up in 1A (18:42.12) with Alta-Aurelia's Nora Peterson (19:02.80) rounding out the top three.

Fusco, a senior at Durant, ran a time of 21:48.96 to take 86th in the 1A girls race. It was her second state trip after finishing 123rd last season.

On the boys side in 1A, Columbus Community's Verga, a junior, took 49th at 17:39.20. Vergara was the seventh cross country runner in Columbus program history after qualifying the previous two seasons as part of a team effort by the Wildcats.

The previous six Columbus runners to accomplish such a feat were: Sam Chaney, Casey Robertson, Joe Jay, Kory Krenz, Tyler Travis and Josh Keller.

Iowa City Regina won the 1A boys competition with a team score of 102. ACGC's score of 126 was second and Woodbine Community came in third at 132.

Woodbine Community produced the top individual in Landon Bendgen, who ran a 15:58.11. Caden Keller of IKM-Manning was second (16:13.07) was second and Bellevue's Payton Griebel (16:15.03) was third.