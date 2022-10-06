Wilton girls all PR, Muskie boys take 10th at Jim Hetrick Invitational

DEWITT — The Wilton High School girls cross country team didn’t get a team score at the Jim Hetrick Invitational, but the Beavers aren’t complaining.

All four runners that competed at the Grace Lutheran Church Camp on Thursday ran personal best times.

Freshman Audra Coss paced Wilton with a 12th-place finish, crossing the finish line in 20 minutes, 49.9 seconds.

“It feels nice (to run our best times) with the conference meet and districts coming up,” Coss said. “I passed two girls right at the end, but my biggest struggle was the steep hill earlier (in the course) that we had to run twice.

“But overall, our team did really well today.”

Muscatine ran a girls team as well but had a pair of runners unable to finish and therefore didn’t get a team score, either.

Calamus-Wheatland’s Noelle Steines ran her first race of the season and won. The returning Class 1A state champion ran a time of 19:19.4. Davenport Central’s Dylan Moeller (19:28.5) was the runner-up, and Kylie Dailey of Davenport West was third (19:51.5).

But with four finishers in the top 20, Monticello’s score of 77 was the top team finish. Clear Creek-Amana’s 86 was runner-up and North Scott was third, just a point in back of CCA.

North Scott’s Nik Davis won the boys race with a time of 16:56.8. Marcus Blount of Prince of Peace took second.

Bettendorf was the top boys team with a low score of 77. Clear Creek-Amana was second with an 81 and Davis’ Lancers were third (86).

The Muskie boys took 10th with a score of 268, and Wilton took 17th (472).

Returning state qualifier Charlotte Brown finished 42nd for the Wilton girls. The senior ran a time of 22:43.2. Senior SeAnn Houghton (23:29) was 54th and junior Lauren Thompson was 90th (28:24.0).

Sophomore Olivia Kopf paced the Muskie girls with a 36th-place effort (22:14.2). Freshman Whitney Estabrook was a spot behind Wilton’s Brown in 43rd (22:44.2), junior Kate Schlawin (24:00.4) was 68th and junior Grace Miller took 78th (24:34.5).

“We were hoping to have a good race to propel us forward,” Muscatine girls head coach Scott Roberts said. “It probably didn’t go as well as we would have liked. (Taya Melendez), our No. 1 couldn't finish. But our sophomores did very well.

“Olivia Kopf is doing really well now. But we’re still working on gaining some depth. It wasn’t what we were looking for, but we’ll come back next week and get back at it.”

Muscatine’s Dylan Maresca was the area’s top finisher on the boys side. The junior ran a personal best of 18:37.5. Junior Caden Brown also ran his best time to take 36th for the Muskies in 18:43.2.

“We’re ready for the rest of the season,” Muscatine boys coach Chris Foxen said. “It’s more about place than time right now.”

After the top two Muskie runners, seniors Shiloh Morter and Austin Foor finished 56th and 58th. Morter ran a time of 19:15.0, and Foor finished in 19:16.5. Senior Reece Eberhart rounded out the MHS scoring by taking 91st (20:24.0).

“We got Shiloh back today, which was good,” Foxen said. “He helps our team. And our (junior varsity) did really well. We have a core group of guys that do a great job.”

West Liberty ran a JV only for the girls, but ran four on the boys side. That group was led by junior Joaquin Elizondo's 104th place finish (21:29.1) and Manu Garcia Blanes' 105th place effort as the sophomore ran a time of 21:39.9 for a PR.

Junior Deacon Duffe was 70th (19:30.3) to lead the Wilton boys. Senior Trae Hagen finished 97th (20:45.4) while freshmen Briggs Oien took 103rd in 21:28.3.

“We did alright. We were missing one of our better runners today,” Oien said. “But we tried to make up for it, and I think everyone did pretty well.

“The hill at the end of the course was tough, especially at the end of the race.”