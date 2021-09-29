Custis' leadership evident on and off golf course at MHS

First impressions don’t always hold up.
Muscatine boys golf coach Scott Schultz laughs when remembering the first time he met Doug Custis, who has now become a two-year captain of the Muscatine High School boys varsity golf team.
"He was a chubby little eighth-grader," said Schultz. "I invited him to play with me (anticipating he'd be on the MHS team)."
Now a senior, Custis hasn’t left many stones unturned at MHS. He is student-council president, a multi-sport athlete and was selected to homecoming court during last week's festivities.
For Custis, the week culminated in a ninth-place finish at the Mississippi Athletic Conference Championship at Midland Golf Course in Kewanee, Ill. Custis shot an 84 on a windy first day and an 81 on the second for a final total of 165. Both were just above his 18-hole average of 80 for this season.
That effort gives Custis, the Journal's Prep of the Week, All-MAC status as the Muskies took sixth at the conference meet, with junior Michael Henderson taking 16th as the next best Muskie. Seniors Braden Hufford and Miles Melendez were both in the top 35.
Muscatine plays its district meet next Tuesday in Burlington.
As a junior, Custis' 83 placed sixth individually at conference last season, as it was just a one-day meet in 2020.
Last season, Custis was also an honorable mention selection on the All-MAC baseball squad.
"It's nice and it's tough at the same time (being in multiple sports). But it's always nice to be on a team and know you're making an impact and know you're important to the team," Custis said. "It makes it worth it, even though it's tough to work on both. You can't really play golf or baseball in the winter.
"I've loved playing both for as long as I can remember and it definitely helps when I can contribute a lot to both."
Not to mention going from a baseball swing all summer to a golf swing once fall comes around.
"That's one thing that my dad (Kevin) has always pounded into my head growing up, that a baseball swing and a golf swing are two different things and you can never use that as an excuse for why you're hitting the golf ball bad or vice versa," Custis said. "So I've never really thought of them as the same thing, and that keeps that mental barrier off.
"I think the (mental challenges of baseball and golf) are what make them fun. If you look at me, I'm not a very big guy compared to some guys we play against, but I still hit the ball as far or farther, which is very helpful playing some shorter courses. I've worked on my mental toughness through four years of high school because it's not about the mistake you make as much as it's about how you respond to it."
Whether it’s in athletics, academics or anything else, Custis’ repeatability has made him a leader on teams that benefit from having him on the roster as well as a role model in the halls of the school.
Custis' capabilities as a leader have shown through in undeniable ways, but have also been subtle enough as to not overpower the team dynamic.
"Last season (during his junior year of baseball), he emerged as (a team leader) even with a senior-heavy team," said Muscatine baseball coach Grant Pippert. "Doug earned that responsibility and honor through his consistent work ethic and his relentless effort. If we have nine guys who play like Doug every game this upcoming season, we will be a tough team to beat.
"(Doug is well-rounded, too, a student-council president, leader in golf, was on the swim team last year, and he's fantastic in the classroom. Most importantly, though, he's a great kid to have in the community."
Homecoming week at MHS this past week was especially crazy for Custis as he juggled an early-week golf meet in Cedar Falls and the two-day MAC Championships with everything that comes with being on the homecoming court.
"It was a lot of running around," the senior said. "A lot more of a bunch of stuff. ... It was a lot of early mornings. It was like everything important in my life was happening all in the same week."
All of those responsibilities would have created a lot more stress for Schultz if not for the trust built up between player and coach.
"Chaotic doesn't even begin to describe it," Schultz said of Custis' week. "The demands for Doug's homecoming responsibilities went one way; they were going another way just to be a student; he was being pulled in another direction to be an athlete. ... But Doug has that personality to multi-task. He's the leader of this team. I value his opinion when it comes to personnel on this team and on the course."
Although Custis turned in a top 10 performance at the MAC meet, it's the strokes he left on the course that still linger.
"It was tough. Anytime your're playing with a two-club wind (like on the first day of the tournament), it's tough. I actually hit the ball really well, I was hitting shots I wanted to hit, I just couldn't make a putt," said Custis. "And when you're putting bad, everything else just kind of falls apart. ... You start to feel like if you don't get it to within two feet, you're not going to make it, and that just snowballs.
"That was definitely satisfying," he said. "It helps knowing that the work put in over the summer is paying off. It makes everything worth it and helps prepare us for this last little push before districts."
For Schultz, the last impression of Custis in a Muskie golf uniform will certainly carry more weight going forward than that first meeting.
As for the future, Custis will be attending Loras University in Dubuque to major in kinesiology and play golf.
"When I have to step up and talk about Doug (at the end of the season), I'm one of those coaches that wears my emotions on my sleeve anyway. ... But remembering how nervous he was that first time we played together to the person he is now is night and day. As a coach, that's your job. Yes, it's to develop them in the talents of the sport, but you're supposed to be here to develop better young men as they go off to college and into life.
"I couldn't be more happy about Doug's development, as well as the rest of the team. Let's just hope it lasts beyond Tuesday."