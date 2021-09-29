Custis' leadership evident on and off golf course at MHS

Last season, Custis was also an honorable mention selection on the All-MAC baseball squad.

"It's nice and it's tough at the same time (being in multiple sports). But it's always nice to be on a team and know you're making an impact and know you're important to the team," Custis said. "It makes it worth it, even though it's tough to work on both. You can't really play golf or baseball in the winter.

"I've loved playing both for as long as I can remember and it definitely helps when I can contribute a lot to both."

Not to mention going from a baseball swing all summer to a golf swing once fall comes around.

"That's one thing that my dad (Kevin) has always pounded into my head growing up, that a baseball swing and a golf swing are two different things and you can never use that as an excuse for why you're hitting the golf ball bad or vice versa," Custis said. "So I've never really thought of them as the same thing, and that keeps that mental barrier off.