Head coach Scott Schultz described what he's seeing from the Muscatine boys golfers as small incremental improvement, but not enough to be as competitive as he thinks they can be.
The Muskies shot 358 as a team Monday at the Western Dubuque Invitational, earning a share of third place with Western Dubuque among four competitors that registered a team score. Pleasant Valley was first with a 310.
Freshman Doug Custis paced Muscatine with an 86, his lowest 18-hole round of the young season. Brigg Burback added an 88, Grant Valiant an 89 and James Solt a 95 to round out the scoring for the Muskies.
"I felt like I started off kind of not great, but I felt like I really picked it up and then started playing consistently well for about 12 straight holes, which really helped me," Custis said. "I definitely started putting the ball either in the fairway or close to the fairway where I still had a look at the green off the tee, which with how windy it was, really made it a lot easier."
Custis used his driver just once or twice, usually opting for his 3-wood or hybrid instead, and Schultz felt like the first-year varsity golfer was thinking better around the course.
"(Custis') words were he was playing the course backward from the green, which is great thinking even as a freshman that he's understanding what it means to keep the ball in play and giving himself the opportunity to score," Schultz said. "Because where I saw a lot of issues is that we were in the trees off the tee, and it's hard to make birdie let alone par from the trees. We just didn't hit the amount of fairways that we needed to set ourselves up with good chances."
Another area that Schultz thought the Muskies struggled with was putting.
They continued to have issues with speed control on the greens, and Schultz said that they should have been no fewer than 12 to 15 strokes lower in their score as a team than what they shot.
"We got to get better at putting because we are just killing ourselves and shooting ourselves in the foot in regards to better placing in these tournaments," Schultz said.
Muscatine's next tournament is at the Clinton Invitational on Sept. 5 at Valley Oaks Golf Club.
"I'm still not happy, and I don't think the boys are either," Schultz said. "All I can ask is that they get better every day, and they know that."