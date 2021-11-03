Daufeldt breaks own record to send West Liberty into 3A championship

“We talked about how we couldn’t let (Assumption) go on runs,” Sophie Buysse said, “and step up, be strong, not be scared and just hit away. And our defense played really well, too.”

West Liberty junior setter Brooklyn Buysse dished out 47 assists, while Assumption’s Carly Rolf amassed 61.

Sophie Buysse started the contest with an ace, the first of four for the freshman.

“(Sophie) really came through at the service line,” said Galvan. “She struggled a little early on, but she figured it out and competed very well … (And) Macy's a great influence on those (underclassmen). When I’m talking to the kids, she’ll look at me and say ‘I got 'em, coach.’ It’s great that she’s a great teammate and believes in them. (Macy’s) such a humble kid. It’s great to see the kind of success she’s had and still be level-headed.”

After beating her own individual kills record, Daufeldt, the three-time all-state hitter is only concerned about team accomplishments now.

“(Our freshmen) walked in and had confidence today,” said Daufeldt. “Yesterday, they were a little shaky coming into this atmosphere. But today, they walked in with confidence and showed what they had.

“But the only record I want to break now is bringing home a state championship to West Liberty.”

