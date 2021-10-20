Daufeldt, Comets overpower Mid-Prairie in 3A semifinals

WEST LIBERTY — With little to no hiccups along the way, the West Liberty volleyball team advanced to the Class 3A Region 6 finals in dominating fashion.
The fourth-ranked Comets looked the part of the region's top seed, which they are, by eclipsing Mid-Prairie in three sets (25-14, 25-9, 25-12) at West Liberty High School on Wednesday night in the semifinal round.
"Our focus was to keep it away from their libero (Dakota Mitchell) and I think we did that most of the time," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said.
West Liberty (36-4) will play play No. 10 West Burlington (30-3) in the regional final on Tuesday at Mediapolis High School.
"We had confidence coming into the game," West Liberty junior setter Brooklyn Buysse said. "We just needed to execute and play together because we need to be ready for what's coming up."
Macy Daufeldt enjoyed a superb night, leading the Comets with 24 kills on 35 attempts and added 11 digs and two blocks.
The senior Drake commit used a variety of ways to put points on the board for West Liberty, but thoroughly overpowered Mid-Prairie at the net.
"We've been working on not always having to kill the ball straight down," Galvan said. "But she's getting better about placing the ball. She did a really good job tonight."
She mixed her patented, powerful swings with some finesse shots, keeps the Golden Hawks off balance on defense as Daufeldt, and the Buysse sisters — Brooklyn and Sophie — posed even more problems for Mid-Prairie, whose season ends with a mark of 16-14.
"I think we all played well," Sophie said. "We all play together, tonight was one of the best nights as far as us having everything on ... (Our leaders) bring a lot of energy and when Macy gets her amazing kills, it just brings everybody up.
"For us underclassmen, we've been kind of nervous with these bigger games. But I think we've done a good job of stepping up and doing our best."
The elder of the Buysse duo, Brooklyn, went for 37 assists in the victory while freshman Sophie added seven kills and a dozen digs.
"I couldn't be happier with (our group of underclassmen)," Galvan said of a group led by Sophie Buysse and includes the likes of Maelyn Wainwright and Ava Morrison, among others. "They've come along just as we planned and getting better as the season has gone along.
"(As setter, Brooklyn) is mixing things up as setter because we have the confidence now in our younger kids."
The Comets blitzed the Golden Hawks out of the gate after a Monica Morales ace serve put West Liberty up 13-4 and forced the first of many Mid-Prairie timeouts.
Morales, a junior, led the Comets' back line to the tune of 24 digs while adding a pair of kills and four assists.
Some of the most fierce Daufeldt swings seemed to bring energy to the entire gym while taking away an equal amount from the Golden Hawks.
But just as all eyes go to the Comet senior hitter, credit for those big kills gets deflected to teammates.
"It feels really good to connect," Daufeldt said. "But my first thought is to be like, 'Good set, Brooklyn. That was amazing, thank you.'
"We've been putting a lot of effort into practicing how we want to play. I thank our (junior varsity) team for scrimmaging us. Doing that plays into our performance a lot more than maybe we think it does."
In the second set, Mid-Prairie's Cana Rediger scored an ace to pull the Golden Hawks to within three at 10-7, but the Comets would get a side out immediately after, and Daufeldt would proceed to go on a tear, scoring on six kills and a block from that point on to the end of the set.
The second ended with one of the more powerful connections of the night from the senior.
A Rylee Goodale ace ended the opening frame and Brooklyn Buysse ended the match calling her own number with a well-placed drop shot. Goodale ended with three of the Comets' four aces.
Maya Nonnenmann led the Golden Hawks in kills with six.
"It was kind of scary coming in," said Galvan of the opponent his team has beaten three times now on the season. "Mid-Prairie is an upcoming, young team, and you never know. It's difficult playing anybody three times."
West Liberty 25-25-25, Mid-Prairie 14-9-12
Kills -- West Liberty (Macy Daufeldt 19, Sophie Buysse 7, Mylei Henderson 4, Brooklyn Buysse 4); Mid-Prairie (Maya Nonnenmann 6, Behla Schmidt 3, Madeline Nonnenmann 3, Ella Groenewold 2). Assists -- West Liberty (Brooklyn Buysse 37, Monica Morales 4); Mid-Prairie (Landy Pacha 11). Blocks -- West Liberty (Daufeldt 2); Mid-Prairie (Maya Nonnenmann). Digs -- West Liberty (Morales 24, Rylee Gooldale 15, Sophie Buysse 12, Daufeldt 11, ); Mid-Prairie (Dakota Mitchell 12, Cana Rediger 8, Pacha 6). Aces -- West Liberty (Goodale 3, Morales); (Rediger, Mitchell).
Records: West Liberty 36-4; Mid-Prairie 16-14 (final)