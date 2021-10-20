Daufeldt, Comets overpower Mid-Prairie in 3A semifinals

She mixed her patented, powerful swings with some finesse shots, keeps the Golden Hawks off balance on defense as Daufeldt, and the Buysse sisters — Brooklyn and Sophie — posed even more problems for Mid-Prairie, whose season ends with a mark of 16-14.

"I think we all played well," Sophie said. "We all play together, tonight was one of the best nights as far as us having everything on ... (Our leaders) bring a lot of energy and when Macy gets her amazing kills, it just brings everybody up.

"For us underclassmen, we've been kind of nervous with these bigger games. But I think we've done a good job of stepping up and doing our best."

The elder of the Buysse duo, Brooklyn, went for 37 assists in the victory while freshman Sophie added seven kills and a dozen digs.

"I couldn't be happier with (our group of underclassmen)," Galvan said of a group led by Sophie Buysse and includes the likes of Maelyn Wainwright and Ava Morrison, among others. "They've come along just as we planned and getting better as the season has gone along.

"(As setter, Brooklyn) is mixing things up as setter because we have the confidence now in our younger kids."