Daufeldt leaves her mark on West Liberty's volleyball program

“We really didn’t expect to reach state at the beginning of the season,” Galvan said. “We focused on more individual goals and each player’s approach to getting better. That really took some of the pressure off. … We never felt any pressure. And Macy took charge with her leadership.”

Daufeldt has also been in a pretty unique position, having locked up a Division I offer so quickly. Rare is a prep athlete of such caliber who spends as little time as Daufeldt in the recruiting pipeline.

Drake was a natural fit and allowed the Comets' star to lean even more heavily into her team-first mindset.

"I really like the Drake coaching staff," Daufeldt said. "It's a smaller school, and their academics are really great. But I know people going there from the past, and none of them have said they would change anything. I liked the feel of being there.

"My gut told me I was going to like it there and I went with it ... (and because of that) a lot of stress has been taken off of my shoulders for the last three or four years. If I went somewhere else, I feel like I wouldn't get what I want to get out of it."

The love from the game was there from the beginning.