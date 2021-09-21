Daufeldt powers Comets past West Branch

Both teams compete in the RVC South and entered with a conference record of 3-0. West Liberty and 2A third-ranked Wilton are now both 4-0 in RVC South play.

The Comets play Wilton in West Liberty on Sept. 30, but have two conference road matches before then in Iowa City Regina Thursday and Durant next Tuesday.

Daufeldt scored the first point of the match, the first of her game-high 16 kills, but only had two more over the remainder of the first set.

There were plenty of monster kills from the senior as well as other Comets (17-0, 4-0 RVC South) to come, though. Several came over the final points of the match as West Branch tried to stay alive in the third and most competitive set of the night.

Although the Bears (13-2, 3-1 RVC South) were trailing two sets to none, West Branch grabbed momentum out of the gate in Set 3, racing out to a 5-1 lead over a span in which senior Lexi Klinkkhammer recorded one of her 13 kills and an ace.

The Comets got a big kill from another senior in Mylei Henderson to pull within one at 9-8 in the third, that coming off of an assist from junior setter Brooklyn Buysse.