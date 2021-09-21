Daufeldt powers Comets past West Branch

WEST LIBERTY — The sentimentality of Senior Night at West Liberty High School quickly gave way to an atmosphere befitting of postseason volleyball on Tuesday night.
Macy Daufeldt, one of seven seniors recognized, didn't seem to mind.
Daufeldt, who's headed to play volleyball at Drake University after West Liberty, was having too much fun Tuesday night — and this season in general — to start reflecting back.
"I'm just taking one day at a time and focusing on what we have here right now," Daufeldt said. "Even as a team, we're focusing more on the now than looking back or ahead to what's in the future. It's game to game.
"I just love playing with this team."
As several West Liberty student-athletes who make headlines in other sports led the raucous home crowd, Daufeldt and the Class 3A fourth-ranked Comets navigated their way to a straight-set win over River Valley Conference foe West Branch, 25-17, 25-15,25-22.
"We knew from the beginning it was going to be a competitive match," West Liberty head coach Ruben Galvan said. "We had hiccups along the way, but the girls settled down, fixed them and I never saw them panic. They just kept playing.
"This is an indication of how things are going to be from now on ... The environment tonight was unbelievable, I have to give credit to the student body for showing up like they did."
Both teams compete in the RVC South and entered with a conference record of 3-0. West Liberty and 2A third-ranked Wilton are now both 4-0 in RVC South play.
The Comets play Wilton in West Liberty on Sept. 30, but have two conference road matches before then in Iowa City Regina Thursday and Durant next Tuesday.
Daufeldt scored the first point of the match, the first of her game-high 16 kills, but only had two more over the remainder of the first set.
There were plenty of monster kills from the senior as well as other Comets (17-0, 4-0 RVC South) to come, though. Several came over the final points of the match as West Branch tried to stay alive in the third and most competitive set of the night.
Although the Bears (13-2, 3-1 RVC South) were trailing two sets to none, West Branch grabbed momentum out of the gate in Set 3, racing out to a 5-1 lead over a span in which senior Lexi Klinkkhammer recorded one of her 13 kills and an ace.
The Comets got a big kill from another senior in Mylei Henderson to pull within one at 9-8 in the third, that coming off of an assist from junior setter Brooklyn Buysse.
West Liberty pulled even at 11 on an ace serve by junior McKenzie Akers, who finished with three in total, and took its first lead at 17-16, when a West Branch kill attempt sailed out of bounds.
Back-to-back Henderson kills and a Daufeldt ace quickly turned that into 20-16 advantage for the Comets.
"Everyone did such a great job tonight," said Daufeldt, who also had 15 digs and a block. "We've been working on making openings for each other. They make openings for me and I do the same for them. If I can take people away from them, it will create a more open shot for them. They're doing so well finding their shots on the floor."
Henderson finished with seven kills while on the other end of the grade spectrum, the Comets got a handful of kills from sophomore Maelyn Wainwright and nine combined from freshmen Ava Morrison and Sophie Buysse, who also had 17 digs.
"At the beginning of the year, our goal was to build around Macy, that was a no-brainer," Galvan said, "but those young kids are really starting to come around and develop very nicely."
Brooklyn Buysse ended with 32 assists and a half-dozen kills while Monica Morales led the Comets in digs with 18. For West Branch, Ava Finley ended with 19 assists.
Morales, a junior, also had two ace serves plus a couple of assists, one of which set up Brooklyn Buysse for the first set winner.
"We have great kids that have given us many years of volleyball," Galvan said. "We can't thank them enough for that."