Daufeldt reaches finals in hurdles; Recker, Kessel medal in shot put

DES MOINES — Macy Daufeldt called it a surprise.

The senior has had plenty of successes during her career at West Liberty High School in volleyball, basketball, track & field and softball.

Daufeldt can add 100-meter hurdle finalist at the Drake Relays to her illustrious career resume.

Seeded 18th, Daufeldt reached the finals and placed eighth Friday morning at Drake Stadium.

“It meant a lot to be in the finals and a chance at a medal," Daufeldt said. "The final didn’t go as well as I wanted it, but it was great to be in it.”

Daufeldt ran 15.73 seconds in the prelims and 15.84 in the final. She has made steady improvement in the 100 hurdles all spring.

“We’ve really been working with my form,” she said. “It has never been good, but I was fast enough to just wing it. We’ve been working on it really hard this year and it has come a long way.”

Daufeldt was 16th in the long jump. She scratched on two of her three jumps and registered 16-2 3/4 on the other attempt.

"I'm excited to get back here in a couple weeks (for state)," Daufeldt said. "We haven't had a good meet weather wise, so you have to find it within yourself and not let the weather affect how you're going to run."

Muscatine's Nolan Recker and Louisa-Muscatine's Spencer Kessel had top-eight finishes in the shot put.

Recker placed sixth with a toss of 52-9 and Kessel was seventh with a best heave of 52-2 1/2.

It was the second medal of the weekend for Recker, who took fourth in the discus Thursday afternoon.

"I knew I could have done a little bit better considering my PR was a bit better," Recker said. "I was hoping to match that or go a bit further, but I'm happy to place and go home with a medal."

Recker threw 52-9 on his last attempt in the prelims. He had two throws near or just over 52 feet in the finals.

It still is more than four feet off where Recker was throwing early in the season.

"It is a number I'm trying to get back to," he said. "There is a little hitch with my technique right now. I'm real hopeful I'll figure it out soon and in time for state."

Wapello's Jake Gustison did not make the finals in the 100 after running a time of 11.67 in the prelims. Durant's Drake Shelangoski failed to clear the opening height of 6-1 in the high jump.

