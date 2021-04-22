Daufeldt, Recker medal at Drake Relays

DES MOINES — Macy Daufeldt secured her first Drake Relays medal Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium.
The West Liberty junior and Drake volleyball recruit placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches.
Daufeldt recorded that jump on her first attempt of the competition. She never could get into the 17s on her next five tries.
Carroll's Shay Sinnard won the long jump at 18-0 1/4. Daufeldt was the second best finisher among 2A competitors and will seek to repeat as state champion next month.
Muscatine junior Nolan Recker, making his debut at the Relays, placed seventh in the discus. Recker unleashed a throw of 161-5 — 23 1/2 feet behind champion Layne Pryor of Woodbine.
Already the school-record holder, Recker marked on all six of his attempts. After throwing 139-6 on his first try, he went 152-8, 158-1, 161-3, 155-1 and 161-5 on his ensuing five throws.
The 161-5 was about 2 1/2 feet behind Recker's season best.
The Muscatine and Wapello 4x100 teams finished 43rd and 44th, respectively.
Muscatine's Prince Wei, Eli Gaye, Noah Yahn and Joel LaRue finished in 45.37. The Wapello quartet of Hector Zepeda, Caden Thomas, Tade Parsons and Jake Gustison crossed in in 45.41.
Thomas was 13th in the 400 meters in 51.10 seconds.
Durant's Nolan DeLong finished sixth in his heat and 22nd overall in the 100 meters in 11.43 seconds. West Liberty's Jahsiah Galvan was 24th in 11.45.
West Liberty's Sam Gingerich ran 16.25 seconds in the 110 high hurdles. He was fourth in his heat and 26th overall.