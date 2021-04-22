Daufeldt, Recker medal at Drake Relays

DES MOINES — Macy Daufeldt secured her first Drake Relays medal Thursday afternoon at Drake Stadium.

The West Liberty junior and Drake volleyball recruit placed fourth in the long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 5 1/4 inches.

Daufeldt recorded that jump on her first attempt of the competition. She never could get into the 17s on her next five tries.

Carroll's Shay Sinnard won the long jump at 18-0 1/4. Daufeldt was the second best finisher among 2A competitors and will seek to repeat as state champion next month.

Muscatine junior Nolan Recker, making his debut at the Relays, placed seventh in the discus. Recker unleashed a throw of 161-5 — 23 1/2 feet behind champion Layne Pryor of Woodbine.

Already the school-record holder, Recker marked on all six of his attempts. After throwing 139-6 on his first try, he went 152-8, 158-1, 161-3, 155-1 and 161-5 on his ensuing five throws.

The 161-5 was about 2 1/2 feet behind Recker's season best.

The Muscatine and Wapello 4x100 teams finished 43rd and 44th, respectively.