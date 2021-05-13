Daufeldt secures spot back at sate in long jump, surprises in other events

Macy Daufeldt has been waiting a long time to defend her Class 2A long jump title.
Daufeldt knew she wasn’t going to surprise anyone this time around in the long jump, but that didn’t stop her surprising anyway.
The West Liberty junior not only qualified for the state meet in the long jump with a jump on par with her state-title jump in 2019, but she also won the 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 to guarantee a spot, and might get through as part of a Comet shuttle hurdle relay that took third and stands a good chance at grabbing an at-large bid.
Daufeldt jumped 17 feet, 7 inches at the state-qualifying meet at Tipton's City Park on Thursday night, three-quarters of an inch less than her winning jump as a freshman.
"Yeah, it was a little surprising," Daufeldt said. "Looking back on freshman year, the only thing I was close in was long jump. Now, after missing a year of track, seeing the accomplishments me and my team have had, for a team as small as we are, it's pretty shocking to everyone I think."
In the 100, she ran a 12.98, and in the 200, a 26.86. The shuttle hurdle relay, with members Rilee Han, Laney Esmoil and Sydney Rivera finished with a time of 1:12.36.
"I did hurdles in junior high, but haven't done them since until two weeks ago," said Daufeldt. "All the sudden, we were like 'Let's put together a shuttle hurdle, and here we are, hoping to go to state."
As for team scores, Bellevue was the top boys team with 147 points and Northeast won the girls with 123 points.
West Liberty also clinched some spots on the boys side.
Sam Gingerich won the 110 high hurdles (15.45) as well as anchoring a boys shuttle hurdle relay that will also be competing on the blue track at Drake University when state gets underway next Thursday.
"I never thought I'd be in this situation," Gingerich said. "I always thought I was too short to run the high hurdles ... but I started doing them and worked my butt off."
Gingerich, Jahsiah Galvan, Caleb Wulf and Drake Collins combined to run a 1:02.33 for first place in Tipton.
Galvan will also be going in the 100, when he finished second to Camanche's Jordan Lawrence. Lawrence ran a winning time of 11.02, followed by Galvan's 11.20.
Durant's Nolan DeLong may get through in the 200 with an at-large bid after taking third (11.29), but will be guaranteed a spot in the 100 after DeLong took second to Lawrence in that race.
Lawrence won with a time of 22.78 and DeLong a 23.19.
DeLong will also be a part of a Wildcat 4x400 relay that took first with a time of 3:30.06.
Garrett Hollenback, Aydin Flockhart and Keagan Head joined DeLong in that race.
The Louisa-Muscatine girls will also send a couple relays to state in the 4x400, where Kylee Sanders, Kaylee Corbin, McKenna Hohenadel and Reagan Downing took second (4:16.53) and a 4x200 team consisting of the same members.
The 4x200 team finished in 1:49.95.
Sanders finished second to Daufeldt in the long jump and will be going to state there as well, with a jump to 16-9 ½.
She won't be the only Falcon competing in the field events, however, as Spencer Kessel won both the boys shot put and took second in the discus.
He threw the shot put 47-08¼ and the discus 145-11.
L-M also had Dawson Wehrle take second in the boys high jump, clearing 5-10.
But perhaps the biggest surprise of the night came in the girls 1500, where Wilton's Charlotte Brown won (5:21.07) and Louisa-Muscatine's McKenzie Kissel took second (5:23.28).
Going into the race, Brown was seeded fourth and Kissel sixth.
"The meet went very well for us," Sanders said of the L-M effort. "I'm very proud of my relay teams, long jump ... and McKenzie pulled out a state-qualifying time."