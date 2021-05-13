Daufeldt secures spot back at sate in long jump, surprises in other events

Macy Daufeldt has been waiting a long time to defend her Class 2A long jump title.

Daufeldt knew she wasn’t going to surprise anyone this time around in the long jump, but that didn’t stop her surprising anyway.

The West Liberty junior not only qualified for the state meet in the long jump with a jump on par with her state-title jump in 2019, but she also won the 100-meter dash, took second in the 200 to guarantee a spot, and might get through as part of a Comet shuttle hurdle relay that took third and stands a good chance at grabbing an at-large bid.

Daufeldt jumped 17 feet, 7 inches at the state-qualifying meet at Tipton's City Park on Thursday night, three-quarters of an inch less than her winning jump as a freshman.

"Yeah, it was a little surprising," Daufeldt said. "Looking back on freshman year, the only thing I was close in was long jump. Now, after missing a year of track, seeing the accomplishments me and my team have had, for a team as small as we are, it's pretty shocking to everyone I think."

In the 100, she ran a 12.98, and in the 200, a 26.86. The shuttle hurdle relay, with members Rilee Han, Laney Esmoil and Sydney Rivera finished with a time of 1:12.36.