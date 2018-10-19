DAVENPORT, Iowa − The Muscatine football team wanted nothing more than to send its 24 seniors out as winners.
Mission accomplished.
Muscatine overcame four turnovers and an early deficit to leave Brady Street Stadium with a 21-14 win over Davenport North to clinch a winning season.
“It feels good,” coach Jake Mueller said. “Just really proud of seniors, they show the type of character and attitude we really want.
“I’m really happy for them.”
With Muscatine (5-4, 2-3) struggling to move the ball in the fourth quarter, Davenport North had chance after chance to put together a drive to tie the game.
But the Muskies’ defense wouldn’t allow it.
With less than two minutes remaining, Ngui Dodo, one of three sophomores starting in the secondary Friday night, intercepted a Davenport North pass to seal the win for Muscatine.
North (5-4, 2-3) had a chance to score earlier in the quarter, too, as it had the ball on the Muscatine 32-yard line facing a fourth and one with less than five minutes remaining. But the Muscatine front seven, which played well all night, came through in one of the game's biggest moments.
Four Muscatine players bulldozed the Davenport North offensive line to wrap up Kade Schultz for a two-yard loss to end the drive. Despite not playing defense all season, senior Thomas LoBianco had four tackles for loss while linebacker Brennan Broders hauled in a key interception in the fourth quarter.
“He was tremendous,” Mueller said of LoBianco. “They had a hard time blocking him. He did a great job”
Eli Gaye, who hadn’t played defense all season, spent much of the night on North’s top receiver, Priest Sheedy. Gaye held him to three receptions for 45 yards.
“The front seven did a great job stopping the run but a lot of it had to with being able to cover,” Mueller said. “We did a tremendous job.”
However, despite pulling out the win, the start was far from ideal for Muscatine.
Senior Cooper Zeck dropped a kick return on the game’s opening play. After the Muscatine defense forced a punt, sophomore Eli Gaye fumbled the ball inside the eight-yard line on the ensuing return, which led to a Jack West passing touchdown to Zack Caddell to give North a 7-0 lead just two minutes into the game.
However, sophomore Tim Nimely and the Muscatine offense responded with a touchdown drive capped off by a three-yard touchdown run by Nimely.
After giving up a touchdown to Schultz in the second quarter, the Muskies marched down the field on the strength of a pair of receptions by Gaye. The drive was capped off by a three-yard touchdown pass from senior Carson Orr to Zeck.
The second half, however, was all about the Muscatine defense. Davenport North only had two first downs in the half and outside of a 59-yard run by Schultz, North didn’t have a play of longer than seven yards.
The defense led to offense, too, as the Muskies blocked a punt late in the third quarter to set up starting field position at the Wildcats' 27-yard line. Two plays later, Nimely converted an outside handoff into a 20-yard touchdown run.
That run, coupled with a defense that only allowed 86 yards in the second half, was enough to clinch a win and a winning season for Muscatine.
Muscatine 21, Davenport North 14
Muscatine 6;7;0;8;--21
North 7;7;0;0;-- 14
Score by quarters
First quarter
North -- Zack Caddell 8 pass from Jack West (Kyp Ridenhour kick), 9:42
Mus -- Tim Nimely 6 run (Kick blocked), 2:58
Second quarter
North -- Kade Schultz 3 run (Ridenhour kick), 9:44
Mus -- Carson Orr 4 pass to Cooper Zeck (Carson Borde kick), :25
Fourth quarter
Mus -- Nimely 20 run (Orr two-point pass to Eli Gaye), 11:54
Team stats
Mus;North
First downs;14;8
Rushes-yards;38-103;26-94
Passing yards;118;144
Comp-Att-Int 11-19-1;14-27-3
Fumbles-lost;4-3;0-0
Penalties 4-35;13-139
Individual stats
Rushing
Muscatine -- Tim Nimely 32-124, Carson Borde 1-(-7), Carson Orr 4-(-17), Eli Gaye 1-4.
North -- Jack West 6-(-27), Eli Wiseman 6-17, Isaac Stolmeier 1-1, Trevor Collins 1-11, Cade Sheedy 3-9, Kade Schultz 9-83.
Passing
Muscatine -- Orr 11-19-1-118.
North -- West 14-27-3-144.
Receiving
Muscatine -- Gaye 5-54, Zach Hardy 2-28, Cooper Zeck 4-36.
North -- Cade Sheedy 1-3, Zack Caddell 2-11, Priest Sheedy 2-47, Trevor Collins 4-45, Teryn Wilmington 4-42, Kade Schultz 1-(minus 4).
Sophomore score: Muscatine 49, North 14.