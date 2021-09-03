Despite improved play, Muskies lose big to IC West

Although the scoreboard reflected something similar to the Muscatine football team's 63-14 loss to start the season, Week 2 marked a significant improvement for the Muskies.
Muscatine still got into trouble giving up bigs plays, as Iowa City West used four first-half touchdowns from running back Mason Applegate to power its way to a 42-7 victory over the Muskies at the renovated stadium on the MHS campus.
"It definitely wasn't the outcome we were looking for," said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins. "But I feel we made a huge jump. The kids came out and competed. We didn't lay down. We saw some excitement.
"It's a step by step process, getting better week to week. There were still a lot of mental mistakes, technique issues, but the effort was much better."
Applegate only had one carry for 18 yards in the second half, but did plenty of damage in the first, as his four scores put the Trojans up 28-7 when the sides went into the halftime locker room.
The Iowa City West senior running back finished with 217 yards on the ground on 11 carries.
In total, the Trojans racked up over 400 yards running the ball and another 161 through the air, of which 147 were delivered by freshman quarterback Jack Wallace, who completed 10 of 15 passes.
Although all of the IC West scores would come on the ground, Wallace found a rhythm with his receivers after his first three passes fell incomplete. That group was led by Bryan Torres and Nate Gudenkauf who combined for six receptions and 91 yards.
Taylon Mann and Davontae Morris each added touchdowns for the Trojans in the second half on runs coming from one and two yards out.
Special teams was again a bright spot for the Muskies.
Last Friday, senior Mason Crabtree took a Linn-Mar kickoff 97 yards to the house for the Muskies' only touchdown.
This week, junior Brayden Lane took an Iowa City West kickoff from his own goal line to inside the Trojan five yard line, setting up a four-yard Nolan Recker rushing touchdown.
"We competed at a higher level tonight," Recker said. "We were more energized and made a lot more plays ... Just being out here (on this field) for the first time (since the renovations), it was a lot different feeling than that old, grass field.
"We just have to have a good week of practice this week and we should be able to build on this and have a good week next week."
Recker ended with 42 yards on eight carries, including the score, plus a reception for 12 more yards.
Muskie junior quarterback Landon Battey went 2 of 8 for 18 yards, but did throw an interception to the Trojans' Noah DeSaulniers. Muscatine forced a turnover as well when a fumble recovery by Nathan Beatty stopped a Trojan drive as Iowa City West was approaching the Muskie red zone.
After Muscatine was held to only 79 yards of total offense in Week 1, the team went for 132 in its home opener Friday night.
"Guys are settling into roles and catching up to the game speed," Hawkins said. "They're gaining more confidence."
Sophomore running back Ty Cozad rebounded from last week to turn 21 carries into 59 yards, including a 22-yard gain for his season's best run.
"Ty looked a lot more comfortable out there tonight," said Hawkins.
However, it was just too easy for the Trojans to move the ball and make big plays. The Trojans had seven runs that went for 18 yards or better, and amassed 18 first downs to the Muskies' six.
The Muskies will be on the road against Bettendorf next Friday night.
"If we can this big of a jump than what we just made, good things will come," said the Muskies' second-year head coach. "The more experience they get, they'll get more comfortable and disciplined. We're excited to see where they can go.
"They proved they're not the team from last week. Now we have to do that again from this week to next."
IC West 42, Muscastine 7
West;7;21;14;0;--;42
Muscatine;0;7;0;0;--7
Scoring plays
First quarter
IC West -- Mason Applegate 69 run (Owen Aanestad kick good) 4:15
Second quarter
IC West -- Mason Applegate 13 run (Owen Aanestad kick good) 10:14
MUS -- Nolan Recker 4 run (Sophia Thomas kick good) 9:49
IC West -- Mason Applegate 34 run (Aanestad kick good) 8:19
IC West -- Mason Applegate 6 run (Aanestad kick good) 2:00
Third quarter
IC West -- Taylon Mann 1 run (Aanestad kick good) 10:08
IC West -- Davontae Morris 2 run (Aanestad kick good) 2:09
Team stats
;;IC West;Muscatine
First downs;18;6
Rushes-yards;39-403;32-114
Passing yards;161;18
Total yards;557;132
Comp-Att-Int;13-19-0;2-8-1
Punts-avg;1-42;4-31
Fumbles-lost;2-1;0-0
Penalties-yards;3-25;3-15
Rushing
IC West -- Mason Applegate 11-217, Nate Gudenkauf 3-70, Steve Tembea 11-68, Davontae Morris 6-33, Jack Wallace 2-6, Taylon Mann 2-8
Muscatine -- Ty Cozad 21-59, Nolan Recker 8-42, Landon Beatty 3-13
Passing
IC West -- Jack Wallace 10-15-147, Erk Caperon 3-14
Muscatine -- Landon Battey 2-8-18
Receiving
IC West -- Bryan Torres 3-51, Gudenkauf 3-40, Braden Gladwin 1-25, Jack Clark 1-12,Nick McDonnell 1-10, Noah DeSaulniers 1-9, Morris 1-6, Miles Clark 1-6, Razey Fahal 1-2
Muscatine -- Nolan Recker 1-12, Martavius Huber 1-6