Despite improved play, Muskies lose big to IC West

Although the scoreboard reflected something similar to the Muscatine football team's 63-14 loss to start the season, Week 2 marked a significant improvement for the Muskies.

Muscatine still got into trouble giving up bigs plays, as Iowa City West used four first-half touchdowns from running back Mason Applegate to power its way to a 42-7 victory over the Muskies at the renovated stadium on the MHS campus.

"It definitely wasn't the outcome we were looking for," said Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins. "But I feel we made a huge jump. The kids came out and competed. We didn't lay down. We saw some excitement.

"It's a step by step process, getting better week to week. There were still a lot of mental mistakes, technique issues, but the effort was much better."

Applegate only had one carry for 18 yards in the second half, but did plenty of damage in the first, as his four scores put the Trojans up 28-7 when the sides went into the halftime locker room.

The Iowa City West senior running back finished with 217 yards on the ground on 11 carries.

In total, the Trojans racked up over 400 yards running the ball and another 161 through the air, of which 147 were delivered by freshman quarterback Jack Wallace, who completed 10 of 15 passes.