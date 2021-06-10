Dieckman lifts Muskies to sweep of North

Davenport North could neither keep Josh Dieckman off the base paths nor could the Wildcats put much in play while Dieckman was on the mound as Muscatine cruised to a 10-4 Game 1 win over Davenport North.

The Muskies kept it rolling in Game 2, winning 9-2.

Dieckman went 4-for-4 at the plate with a pair of doubles, five runs batted in and a run scored in Game 1.

He ended up a combined 6-for-7 with 7 RBIs across both games.

Pitcher Xavier Lerma threw a six-inning complete game for the Muskies in Game 2, allowing five hits in the win to get Muscatine the sweep.

Muscatine (8-5, 3-3 MAC) also got a big pinch-hit single that drove in two by Xander Nau as part of a three-run third for the Muskies, putting them up 4-0 entering the fourth.

“We totaled up our quality at-bats (for the season) and Josh is at about 80%,” Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said. “He was a little selfish with helping himself out on the mound, but that’s okay with us.”

On the mound, the senior allowed two hits through his first five innings of work.