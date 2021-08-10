Dierickx, Orr, Wulf add another all-state honor

The same three area baseball players that were given all-state status in Class 2A by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association were bestowed the same award by the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association on Tuesday.

Durant had two named in senior Nate Dierickx and junior Ben Orr, while Caleb Wulf from West Liberty also received the recognition.

On the coaches team, Wulf was selected first team, Orr second and Dierickx third.

Wulf led the Comets in most offensive and pitching categories. He hit for a .520 average this season and drove in 33 while scoring 21. His junior season also included going 3-2 on the mound with a stellar 1.41 earned run average and 0.99 WHIP. He also struck out 73 over almost 50 innings pitched. He also held opponents to a .160 batting average against.

Orr hit .500 for the Wildcats to go with a .737 slugging percentage. As a junior, he drove in 34 runs and scored 22. He also hit three home runs on the year.

Dierickx led the Durant pitching attack ending the season with a record of 6-1 while sporting a 1.91 ERA and 1.17 WHIP. The senior registered 47 strikeouts in over 40 innings worked for the Wildcats, who finished the season 18-8. Opponents hit just .214 against him.

