Doing the small things yields big results for Gast, Wildcats

DURANT — Ethan Gast has always done the little things that help a team win.
This season, though, the Durant junior is doing more of the heavy lifting as well, which has propelled the Wildcats to an 18-7 regular season and second place in the River Valley Conference South at 14-5.
As Durant gears up for what it hopes is a return trip to the Class 2A state tournament, Gast has emerged as a catalyst on offense and defense, earning him this week's Journal Prep of the Week honors.
"Defensively, (Ethan) is one of the best I've seen on the field," Durant head coach Shawn Dierickx said of his shortstop. "He does tremendous things there. He had some errors early in the season, but I think that was just getting back into the flow of things. But now he's got that part down and the hitting has come around.
"He doesn't try to do anything special. He centers the ball, hits line drives and produced a lot of runs. ... He's doing his job."
A season ago, Durant finished with a 12-5 record and lost a 2-1 heartbreaker to North Linn at Principal Park in Des Moines.
The Wildcats made it that far by riding a late-season hot streak. Durant is hoping to duplicate that again and make a surge in the stretch run of 2021.
Durant starts the postseason next Tuesday, playing the winner of a first-round contest between Wilton and Tipton. The Wildcats are 4-0 against those teams this season.
"We're just trying to use the same formula we did last year," coach Dierickx said. "I think last year, the condensed season helped us. We came out and were strong pitching-wise and had some good senior leadership.
"This year, we've tried to do the same thing."
Gast was a solid contributor last year in a COVID-19 shortened season. He hit .276 with a .344 on-base percentage.
Before this season, his calling card came on defense.
"Getting more games and the extra at-bats this year has really helped the team," Gast said. "Coming down the stretch, we've gotten some good looks at some really good pitchers, and I think that's really helped. Our hitting has really started to heat up, and I think we're ready for a run."
Gast has been on a tear this season. He's batting .403 with a .483 on-base percentage. Both those numbers are second to teammate Ben Orr (.507/.604).
"Last year, I struggled personally with hitting, so taking that jump this year and being able to hit the ball feels good," Gast said.
The junior also has shown some pop this season, going for eight doubles, a triple and a home run while driving in and scoring 23 runs apiece for the Wildcats in 77 at-bats. He’s also been a perfect 8-for-8 on stolen base attempts.
He’s also walked or been hit by a pitch a dozen combined times against just eight strikeouts.
"We've had to go against a lot of team's number one pitcher this year," coach Dierickx said. "Maybe it's because of what we did last season."
A state-qualifying wrestler, Gast has also chipped in some time on the mound, throwing 24 innings as a sophomore and going for a 2-0 record while carrying a 1.17 ERA and 1.33 WHIP as the Wildcats built a staff around Nate Dierickx.
A season ago, Nate was a second team all-state selection and was named the Muscatine Journal's player of the year for baseball. This season, Nate Dierickx has thrown over 40 innings to the tune of a 1.91 ERA and 6-1 record.
In 2021, Gast has pitched just under 30 innings. Though his ERA has seen an uptick (4.48), it’s perhaps been the result of some bad luck, because his WHIP has remained roughly the same as last season (1.55).
The junior is also a key contributor on the football and golf teams.
Being a four-sport athlete is something Gast takes a great deal of pride in, although that leaves him little time for anything outside of school and athletics.
"I'm in (National Honor Society) doing volunteer activities," he said. "But other than that, it's pretty much all sports."
He doesn’t seem to mind though. His focus is on continuing his baseball career at the next level.
"Being a four-sport athlete is one of the most important things to me," he said. "One of the goals I had coming into high school was to be an all-around, good athlete and excel at every sport that I do.
"(But) my success relies on my teammates and coaches."
Durant dropped two straight games to Anamosa and Easton Valley to kick off July, but the Wildcats have won nine of their last 11 games.
"I think we've really taken (playing with a target on us) to heart," Gast said. "Last year, I think we were underrated, this year, we're the team that everyone wants to beat. But we know what we have to do to get where we want to. That motivates us."
The top of the Wildcat lineup boasts the junior Orr, sophomore Nolan DeLong and seniors Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head, along with Gast. But with state now being the expectation in Durant, Gast’s jump has seamlessly made up for some of the graduation losses from the 2020 squad.
All five of those players, along with Nate Dierickx, Koby Paulsen and Brady Meincke are hitting over .300 for the Wildcats.
"Hitting wise, that group last year really took on the philosophy of (hitting to the opposite field)," Shawn Dierickx said. "We haven't gotten quite there yet (this season), but we're getting close. The other night at Easton Valley, they said 'Here's what we need to do' ... and they really showed what they're capable of.