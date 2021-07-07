Doing the small things yields big results for Gast, Wildcats

He doesn’t seem to mind though. His focus is on continuing his baseball career at the next level.

"Being a four-sport athlete is one of the most important things to me," he said. "One of the goals I had coming into high school was to be an all-around, good athlete and excel at every sport that I do.

"(But) my success relies on my teammates and coaches."

Durant dropped two straight games to Anamosa and Easton Valley to kick off July, but the Wildcats have won nine of their last 11 games.

"I think we've really taken (playing with a target on us) to heart," Gast said. "Last year, I think we were underrated, this year, we're the team that everyone wants to beat. But we know what we have to do to get where we want to. That motivates us."

The top of the Wildcat lineup boasts the junior Orr, sophomore Nolan DeLong and seniors Aydin Flockhart and Keagen Head, along with Gast. But with state now being the expectation in Durant, Gast’s jump has seamlessly made up for some of the graduation losses from the 2020 squad.

All five of those players, along with Nate Dierickx, Koby Paulsen and Brady Meincke are hitting over .300 for the Wildcats.