Durant bounces back from early deficit to hand Comets lopsided loss

"After the first, we just needed to get tougher, and the turnovers early were terrible" Durant head coach Matt Straube said of his team, who had a near-equal number of turnovers through the first half as it did points. "I went in at halftime and tried to light a fire under them, and told them the way we were handling the ball was unacceptable.

"And we came out in the (second half) much more physical and I felt like we wore (West Liberty) down a little."

West Liberty (0-2, 0-2 RVC South) answered by grabbing the lead right back on a 3-pointer by senior Caleb Wulf, who led the Comets with 16 points on 5 of 17 shooting. Sophomore Jayce McHugh ended with a dozen as the only other Comet to reach double figures. McHugh also added seven boards.

For Durant, Garrett Hollenback went 6 of 14 shooting to end with 14 points while teammate Nate Voss scored nine, all of which came from second half threes.

"It made it way easier when we get it into Garrett," DeLong said. "He's so unselfish and always makes the right read in kicking it out to guys. (West Liberty) was in a 1-3-1 (zone defense), so when we got it inside, that opened the corners up and Garrett's unselfish and we started hitting shots."