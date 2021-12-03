Durant bounces back from early deficit to hand Comets lopsided loss

DURANT — The winning plays that eluded the Durant High School boys basketball team in its three-point loss to West Branch to open the season were made by the Wildcats Friday night in a win over West Liberty.
But after falling behind 18-5 after one quarter of play, Durant had to buckle down on both ends of the court early in order to not only catch, but run away from the Comets, ultimately securing a 59-39 victory at Durant High School in River Valley Conference South play.
Durant (1-1, 1-1 RVC South) was led by Nolan DeLong. The junior guard led the comeback bid from the Wildcats, who trailed 21-15 at halftime. DeLong scored 20 of his game-high 23 in the second half after he went just 1 of 3 from the floor through two quarters.
"It felt a little bit like a wrestling match out there at times," DeLong said of a game that progressively slowed down but was physical throughout. "But we adapted to how the game was being called ... We slowed it down some and that really helped us."
DeLong was instrumental not just as a scorer, but as a ball-handler, distributor and defensive presence as he added eight rebounds, three assists and a block.
The Wildcats' first lead of the game came with five minutes remaining in the third quarter, when a DeLong jumper in the lane put Durant up 22-21.
"After the first, we just needed to get tougher, and the turnovers early were terrible" Durant head coach Matt Straube said of his team, who had a near-equal number of turnovers through the first half as it did points. "I went in at halftime and tried to light a fire under them, and told them the way we were handling the ball was unacceptable.
"And we came out in the (second half) much more physical and I felt like we wore (West Liberty) down a little."
West Liberty (0-2, 0-2 RVC South) answered by grabbing the lead right back on a 3-pointer by senior Caleb Wulf, who led the Comets with 16 points on 5 of 17 shooting. Sophomore Jayce McHugh ended with a dozen as the only other Comet to reach double figures. McHugh also added seven boards.
For Durant, Garrett Hollenback went 6 of 14 shooting to end with 14 points while teammate Nate Voss scored nine, all of which came from second half threes.
"It made it way easier when we get it into Garrett," DeLong said. "He's so unselfish and always makes the right read in kicking it out to guys. (West Liberty) was in a 1-3-1 (zone defense), so when we got it inside, that opened the corners up and Garrett's unselfish and we started hitting shots."
The senior's second trey came with 5:42 on the clock in the third to make it 38-31 in favor of Durant.
"The guys got into attack mode," Staube said. "It needed to be a game where Nolan and Garrett dictated everything (offensively) for us and Nate came in and hit some big threes.
"This is the second game we've gotten down big, we trailed West Branch by 18 before we got back in it and tied it but a couple mental miscues down the stretch cost us that one ... Tonight we did the things we needed to do."
That came after DeLong and Wulf each scored to give their team the lead in the closing minute of the third before a DeLong deep ball put Durant up 29-28 as the quarter ended.
"This gives us a bunch of confidence going forward," DeLong said of his team, which plays at 2-0 Wilton on Tuesday. "(Wilton's) a good team, but I think we'll be alright."
West Liberty's next contest is at Monticello on Tuesday.