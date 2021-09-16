Durant comeback bid falls short against Bellevue

DURANT, Iowa — While it looked for a moment like the Durant volleyball team was about to embark on a tremendous comeback, the Wildcats' attempt was stymied by the Bellevue Comets on Thursday night.
The wind went out of the Wildcat sails late, as what proved to be the decisive set doubled as the most lopsided of the contest. Durant proved to be a tough out for Bellevue, though ultimately the Comets won in four sets (25-22, 25-19, 25-27, 25-10) at Durant High School, in a non-conference match-up between teams on each side of the River Valley Conference's North and South divisions.
While the end of the third set was thrilling for the home crowd, it started off looking like the Comets would sail to a sweep.
Bellevue (9-8) scored the first seven points of the set, with four of those coming via ace serve by Alexis McCombie. The sophomore ended with six aces and chipped in a half-dozen digs. The second of her aces handed Bellevue the first set victory.
After finally getting its first side out of the third set down 7-0, Durant (1-5) stormed back and tied it at 10 on a kill by sophomore Isabelle DeLong. From there, the set produced eight more ties. The Wildcats sealed the 27-25 win with a Peyton Buesing kill on an assist by Shannon Head.
Head ended with the Durant high in assists with 15. Buesing added nine more. The two seniors combined for 12 kills while Head also had an ace and reached double digits in digs. Sophomore Kennedy Jehle led the team in digs with 12.
Freshman Katelyn Toft had the team-high kill mark with 10.
"When we're getting our passes up, our hitters are finally starting to put it away," said Wildcat co-head coach Peyton Miedema. "That's been our missing piece the last couple games."
The Wildcats, who are without injured seniors Kylie Schult and Ally Happ, still found several threats around the net, as sophomores Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter each had four or more kills. The duo also had a handful of blocks, four of which went to DeLong and Steeter also had an ace.
"We were much better staying out of the net," said Durant co-head coach Shannon Telsrow. "We've struggled with net calls, so tonight was definitely an improvement on that, and our defense is getting better.
"It comes down to being able to adapt to this level. (Being a young team), a lot of these girls haven't played at the level, it's a whole different atmosphere. I think, once we get out of our heads and can flush some of the mistakes, we'll be a competitive team. But we have to get there."
Bellevue's Kalesia DeShaw collected 20 assists for the game high. Ka'Lynn DeShaw put down nine kills while also going for four aces, part of a 16-ace effort for the Comets. Rylee Bevan also contributed four to that number.
Durant's schedule is about to pick up after a slow start, the Wildcats will compete in the Marion Invitational this Saturday at Marion High School. That starts at 9 a.m. The Wildcats will then be on the road against Mid-Prairie next Tuesday in RVC South play.