Durant comeback bid falls short against Bellevue

Freshman Katelyn Toft had the team-high kill mark with 10.

"When we're getting our passes up, our hitters are finally starting to put it away," said Wildcat co-head coach Peyton Miedema. "That's been our missing piece the last couple games."

The Wildcats, who are without injured seniors Kylie Schult and Ally Happ, still found several threats around the net, as sophomores Isabelle DeLong and Layla Streeter each had four or more kills. The duo also had a handful of blocks, four of which went to DeLong and Steeter also had an ace.

"We were much better staying out of the net," said Durant co-head coach Shannon Telsrow. "We've struggled with net calls, so tonight was definitely an improvement on that, and our defense is getting better.

"It comes down to being able to adapt to this level. (Being a young team), a lot of these girls haven't played at the level, it's a whole different atmosphere. I think, once we get out of our heads and can flush some of the mistakes, we'll be a competitive team. But we have to get there."

Bellevue's Kalesia DeShaw collected 20 assists for the game high. Ka'Lynn DeShaw put down nine kills while also going for four aces, part of a 16-ace effort for the Comets. Rylee Bevan also contributed four to that number.