Durant outlasts Columbus to advance in 2A regionals

DURANT — It perhaps took longer than Durant co-head coaches Shannon Telsrow and Peyton Miedema would have liked, but their Wildcats are onto the next round of the Class 2A regionals following a five set victory over Columbus.
Though it went the distance, Durant dominated the sets it won, but would waver between dominant and shaky play, ultimately taking the match (25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-3).
"The nerves take away from our fundamentals," said Miedema. "We go from not being able to serve to our passing going crazy."
With Monday night's win at Durant High School, the home Wildcats secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs, where Region 6's top seed Wilton awaits. The sides will square off in that match on Wednesday in Wilton.
Sophomore Isabelle DeLong led the charge for Durant (11-24), she ended with a match-high 17 kills on 28 attempts as Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing also enjoyed superb performance for the winning side.
"We've tried to make our underclassmen as comfortable as we can," Head said. "We're all working together for one goal ... We're going to go into (the match against Wilton) open-minded. We know their record is good, but we're not going to let that mess us up, we're going to play our own game."
Buesing and Head, both seniors, did a bit of everything for Durant. Beusing finished the match with 22 assists while also going for 13 kills, 11 aces and a handful of digs while her senior teammate, Head, chipped in 17 assists, eight kills and six aces. As a team, Durant went for 25 scoring serves.
"It feels overwhelming, in a good way," Head said. "It feels like we overcame our problem of not always coming back in a game. I thought we were able to do that and execute when we needed to."
Senior Kylie Schult's 14 digs led the match as well and Ally Happ added 13. Happ, a senior, has missed most of the season due to injury, but made it back to join Durant for the postseason.
Though facing a noticeable height disadvantage, Columbus (4-21) remained resilient. Columbus took the match five sets without ever leading by more than five.
That margin came on a couple different instances, that last of which came shortly after a Victoria Howell kill made it 16-11 in the third. Howell Columbus in kills with six and Sera Vela had seven assists in the loss.
With Columbus not forcing much of an issue at the net, serving played a huge role in the outcome of this match, and Durant's dozen aces went a long way in preserving the victory.
"Serve and serve receive is something we work on every single day," Telsrow said. "Some hitters don't always have a good night and we have to utilize those who are on. Isabelle, Shannon and Peyton were on tonight."
Durant 25-21-25-23-15 Columbus 10-25-12-25-3
Kills -- Durant (Isabelle DeLong 17, Peyton Buesing 13, Shannon Head 8); Columbus (Victoria Howell 6, Aravely Garza 3, Lily Coil 2). Assists -- Durant (Buesing 22, Head 13); Columbus (Sera Vela 8). Digs -- Durant (Kylie Schult 14, Ally Happ 13, DeLong 10); Columbus (Isabelle Humphreys 12, Coil 7, Vela 5). Blocks -- Durant (Katelyn Toft, DeLong). Aces -- Durant (Buesing 11, Head 6, DeLong 3, Ally Happ 3, Layla Streeter 3, Schult 2); Columbus (Coil, Miriam Ruvavalba, Garza).