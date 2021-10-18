Durant outlasts Columbus to advance in 2A regionals

DURANT — It perhaps took longer than Durant co-head coaches Shannon Telsrow and Peyton Miedema would have liked, but their Wildcats are onto the next round of the Class 2A regionals following a five set victory over Columbus.

Though it went the distance, Durant dominated the sets it won, but would waver between dominant and shaky play, ultimately taking the match (25-10, 21-25, 25-12, 23-25, 15-3).

"The nerves take away from our fundamentals," said Miedema. "We go from not being able to serve to our passing going crazy."

With Monday night's win at Durant High School, the home Wildcats secured a spot in the second round of the playoffs, where Region 6's top seed Wilton awaits. The sides will square off in that match on Wednesday in Wilton.

Sophomore Isabelle DeLong led the charge for Durant (11-24), she ended with a match-high 17 kills on 28 attempts as Shannon Head and Peyton Buesing also enjoyed superb performance for the winning side.

"We've tried to make our underclassmen as comfortable as we can," Head said. "We're all working together for one goal ... We're going to go into (the match against Wilton) open-minded. We know their record is good, but we're not going to let that mess us up, we're going to play our own game."