WILTON, Iowa — For the first time this season, the Wilton volleyball team found itself trailing in a home match after dropping the opening game 26-24 to Durant on Tuesday night.
The Wildcats rallied from a 16-12 deficit, using a 6-0 run to pull ahead and then securing the comeback with back-to-back kills from senior Kamryn Meyer.
It took an even bigger rally for Durant to pull out an improbable five-set road victory.
After Wilton managed to hold on to leads in the second and third sets to go ahead 2-1 in the match and inch one win away from sending its seniors out with a victory on senior night, the Wildcats continued to claw back, eventually securing a 26-24, 21-25, 22-25, 25-20, 15-13 victory.
First came a cheer from the away side for winning, then another when Durant coach Mark Lau informed his players there would be no practice Wednesday.
"We can compete," Lau said. "Wilton's a darn good team. They're really scrappy and senior heavy just like we are, and we showed that our service execution can really get strong opponents out of system, and that allows us to play defense a lot easier than when they're firing when they're all in system."
While Lau will take the victory, he felt his team could have won in four sets.
"I think we got a little tense, got a little nervous, showed that we kind of individualize our play just a little bit," Lau said. "I think that's just an area we need to continue to grow in if we want to be a state qualifier."
The Wildcat victory snapped a streak of seven consecutive straight-set wins for the Beavers at home this season, and coach Brenda Grunder felt her team lacked aggressiveness.
"We just can't play tentative," Grunder said. "I felt we jumped out to what I remember were some significant leads, and then whether it was a rotation or whether we got tentative, those are things we'll go back and take a look at, but I just think we got too cautious at times."
Durant (13-5, 5-2) will play at Anamosa on Oct. 4. Wilton (21-3, 4-2) will be at Iowa City Regina on Thursday.