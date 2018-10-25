MEDIAPOLIS, Iowa – Durant volleyball coach Mark Lau has implored his team to be aggressive with its serves all season.
"Coach (Lau) always says if it's out, it's always a great serve," senior Ruby Kappeler said. "He doesn't care about how many we get in, but when we do get them in, they're hard to play."
That approach has led to some inconsistent serving all season for the Wildcats. But just how good can the Wildcats be when those big serves find their way into the court?
"Absolutely lethal," Lau said. "I'll put us against anybody in the state."
That proved to be true Thursday night in Mediapolis, where Class 2A No. 12 Durant uncorked 11 aces, and many more big serves, in a straight-set 25-6, 25-22, 25-15 rout of No. 10 Van Buren to advance to the regional championship. The Wildcats will face No. 2 Dyersville Beckman next Tuesday for a chance at a state berth.
"It feels awesome," Kappeler said. "It's been a while since we've been this far, (my) sophomore year I think."
"We're all just really excited," senior Kamryn Meyer added. "Last year we lost to Wilton before we could get to the regional final, so I think we're redeeming ourselves."
Certainly, Durant played like a team with something to prove early on, as it steamrolled Van Buren by 19 points in the opening set.
"Everything was just flowing," Meyer said. "Our talk was good, our coverage was good, too. That's how we win ballgames when we all work together."
The Wildcats (26-8) jumped out to a 13-2 lead over the Warriors behind a devastating combination of nearly flawless serve receive, passing and attacking.
"Our serve receive was the best it's ever been," Kappeler said of the first set. "I know all my hitters will get it on the court, and knowing I have five of them helps me as a setter."
Senior Aubrin Dittmer led the Wildcat attack with 15 kills, while Meyer added 14 of her own to pass 1,000 career kills.
"I'm not surprised," Lau said of Meyer's milestone. "She's a great kid and she's worked really, really darn hard."
Durant didn't take its foot off the gas pedal, either. The Wildcats served their way to a 20-5 lead after back-to-back aces by Hannah Happ, one that fell short between a crowd of Warrior defenders and another she hit for power.
"Hannah's short serve is deadly," Kappeler said. "Oh my God, she's so good at that."
However, after a string of sloppy points, Durant found itself behind, 18-13, in the second set. But there was never any panic for the senior-laden group.
"Communicating is our big thing to get everyone playing together as a team, it's really big for us," Kappeler said. "We struggle with it sometimes and we get in our own head. But when we communicate we can be a really good team."
Durant's front line came alive once again and sparked a 12-4 run to down Van Buren (30-4) 25-22 and take control of the match.
"Van Buren doesn't match up with the strength of our outside hitters with Kamryn and Aubrin out there," Lau said. "They didn't have their setter blocking at all. Both of our attackers have Division I level shoulders, that's a scary beast to try to dig those girls on an open net."
Kappeler started the third set with an ace and Durant never trailed as it cruised to a straight-set victory against the higher-ranked Van Buren.
"Coach always says 'who cares who's rated where, you can always win,'" Kappeler said.
Durant proved that and then some in a dominant win Thursday in Mediapolis. However, Lau still believes his team hasn't played its best volleyball. He's hopeful that will come Thursday when Durant takes on No. 2 Dyersville Beckman in the Class 2A Region 8 title match for a trip to the state tournament.