Durant swaps size for speed

DURANT, Iowa — Joel Diederichs estimates the left side of his offensive line last year weighed about 1,000 pounds.

That included 6-foot-7, 330-pound Joe Lilienthal, who anchored the Durant offensive line the past few seasons.

But with Lilienthal now at Iowa State, and the graduation of two others, the Wildcats' size up front has diminished significantly. Now, instead of bowling people over, Durant is going to try and run past them.

"We're going to have to put some bodies in there and they might not be as big as him, but hopefully this year what you'll see from us is a lot more speed, in all 11 positions," said Diederichs, head coach of the Wildcats. "That's the exciting part with that."

Durant is hoping that philosophy change can help continue the winning ways that Diederichs has established.

Since he took over as head coach in 2017, the Wildcats have gone 16-12, easily the best stretch in years, which includes last year's 5-4 season, the second straight year Durant has finished above .500 after a seven-year stretch of doing the opposite.

Senior Brian Graves now anchors the Durant offensive line at the center position. At 5-11, he won't be able to fill the physical void left by Lilienthal, but he's ready to fill other roles.