Durant swaps size for speed

DURANT, Iowa — Joel Diederichs estimates the left side of his offensive line last year weighed about 1,000 pounds.
That included 6-foot-7, 330-pound Joe Lilienthal, who anchored the Durant offensive line the past few seasons.
But with Lilienthal now at Iowa State, and the graduation of two others, the Wildcats' size up front has diminished significantly. Now, instead of bowling people over, Durant is going to try and run past them.
"We're going to have to put some bodies in there and they might not be as big as him, but hopefully this year what you'll see from us is a lot more speed, in all 11 positions," said Diederichs, head coach of the Wildcats. "That's the exciting part with that."
Durant is hoping that philosophy change can help continue the winning ways that Diederichs has established.
Since he took over as head coach in 2017, the Wildcats have gone 16-12, easily the best stretch in years, which includes last year's 5-4 season, the second straight year Durant has finished above .500 after a seven-year stretch of doing the opposite.
Senior Brian Graves now anchors the Durant offensive line at the center position. At 5-11, he won't be able to fill the physical void left by Lilienthal, but he's ready to fill other roles.
"Even in practice, Joe and I, one on ones, we were doing the individual drills together and I learned a lot from him; a lot about making mistakes and wanting to do everything to fix that, just keep trying and build off your own skill," Graves said. "I've been trying to do the same thing, make up for my mistakes and make myself the best I can be.
"I've had pretty good eyes on every other player ... just trying to focus, make sure everyone's doing it right, getting the gist of what we're trying to do and it's really all coming together."
While the Wildcats may no longer bring the mammoth size to the game, they have plenty of speed all over the field.
Aydin Flockhart, who made a spectacular sprinting outfield catch in the Class 2A state quarterfinal game against North Linn, decided to go out for football in his senior year. Cameron Ruggiero returns after tearing his ACL last season, and Tony Dillabough will see lots more action after finishing fifth on the team with nine catches last year.
That's plenty of weapons for Keagen Head, who returns at quarterback after throwing for 1,028 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 257 yards and six scores on the ground.
With a year under his belt, the Wildcats expect even more from Head.
"When he first started, he wanted to do everything 100 miles per hour," Diederichs said. "I think this year, just watching him in practice so far, everything's slowed down for him, he knows where he wants to go and he's better with his decision-making."
Along with Head, Nolan DeLong returns in the backfield, looking to build on a stellar freshman year where he rushed for 1,015 yards — averaging 6.3 yards per carry — with seven touchdowns.
DeLong should also anchor the defense from the linebacker spot after recording 57 tackles, 14 for loss with 8.5 sacks last season, while players like Head and Dillabough give the Wildcats plenty of speed in the secondary.
"We don't have a lot of size, but we do have a lot of speed," Dillabough said. "Keagan and I have to be leaders. We've got to coach the freshmen, the sophomores and juniors, tell them to work hard and push them, make sure they're working hard."
After playing the last two seasons in Class A, Durant returns to Class 1A and will have plenty of tests, including an early one against their rivals just down the road in Wilton. The Wildcats beat the Beavers 24-0 last year, their first win in the series since 1999.
They want to make it two straight, and also have an eye on winning their first playoff game in program history, something they're guaranteed a shot at with every team making the playoffs this year as a response to scheduling changes brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're guaranteed a playoff spot, but I think we have a good chance of winning one," Head said. "That's a good goal that we've got in mind."
