DURANT, Iowa — Playoff football isn't something one takes for granted in Durant.
The Wildcats have made the postseason just twice in their history and have never hosted a playoff game.
Until now.
Durant opens up the Class A playoffs Friday night with a home game against Highland, the next step in what has been a stellar season for the Wildcats, whose last playoff berth was in 2010.
"It's an unbelievable feeling," head coach Joel Diederichs said. "The whole town has surrounded us here and really embraced us. We're really excited to play Friday night."
It's a rematch of a district game from earlier this season, which Durant won 14-0 en route to grabbing the district title.
However, the Wildcats (7-2) don't plan on relying on the past to predict the future.
Highland (7-2) boasts a talented quarterback in Trey Lasek, who has thrown for 904 yards and 10 touchdowns as well as adding 1,055 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground.
The first game was played in a downpour, limiting Lasek's dual-threat ability. The Wildcats know they will get the full experience this time around.
"That was a tough game. They fought really hard; we fought really hard," said senior Tristan Hughes. "I know we're going to come out focused, but I'm curious to see how it actually is going to be playing Highland for the second time with the emotions between the two teams."
Hughes was key in the regular season win, rushing for 262 yards and making 6.5 tackles as the Wildcats held Highland to 184 total yards.
That's been a winning formula most of the season for the Wildcats, who started 2-2, their two losses coming to Class 1A Wilton and Class 2A Tipton.
Once they entered district play, the Wildcats were incredibly stingy, holding teams to just 7.2 points per game.
"We always knew the potential was there, and we had to learn how to win as a team," Diederichs said. "We played some really tough competition in our non-district. ... That helped us bond."
Hughes is a big piece of that defense, with 75 tackles and six sacks on the season. He is also a key piece offensively, rushing for 1,011 yards and nine touchdowns on the year, part of a three-headed offensive attack for Durant.
Bryce Lafrenz has thrown for 1,586 yards and 19 touchdowns while also rushing for five scores, while his favorite receiver, Mason Compton, leads Class A with 961 receiving yards to go along with 12 touchdown catches.
"We might do the heavy lifting but they make the big plays down the field," junior left tackle Joe Lilienthal said. "It's just a blessing to have three guys that are that special that can do that type of work."
While this breakout season for Durant wasn't surprising to the coaching staff or the players with the talent on the team, there are more steps this program can take this year.
The Wildcats have never won a playoff game and hope to continue rewarding their community's growing support.
"Playing hard for this community, this school, they haven't had amazing football teams in the past, and it's something different," Lilienthal said. "After each week, we've seen maybe the biggest crowds we've ever seen. You love to see it."
There's also an added layer to Durant's drive this postseason, playing in memory of former head coach Greg White, who passed away three weeks ago after a battle with cancer. White had coached Durant for four years before retiring following the 2016 season.
"I remember my freshman year coming in, one of his biggest goals was just to be district champs," Hughes said. "I'm happy we did it for him. He's able to see that ... we did it for us, we did it for coach."