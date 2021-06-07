Eight errors costly in Game 1 loss for Muskies; Game 2 different story

Kaczinski came on as a pinch-hitter in the fifth, producing a walk and seventh-inning hit while also scoring two runs for the River Kings.

Muscatine's first two runs were scored by leadoff hitter Noah Yahn.

Yahn's first run tied it at one apiece in the bottom of the first, his second pulled the Muskies back within a run at 3-2 in the bottom of the third.

The senior was hit by Jensen pitches on each of his first two plate appearances and eventually worked around the basepaths to score.

Two of Muscatine's four hits in the game came in the sixth.

Senior Diego Rangel led off with a deep drive to right center that went for a double. Rangel was then driven in by senior Josh Dieckman.

It proved not nearly enough, however, as the run made it 6-3 after six, when Clinton would proceed to tack on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.

The run was a bit of a reversal of fortunes for the River Kings.

"We did what we came here to do," Cunningham said. "All season long, we've done great until the sixth or seventh inning, then we've kind of let down, so I challenged these guys to continue to put pressure on them and use the tools we have.