Eight errors costly in Game 1 loss for Muskies; Game 2 different story

Muscatine stayed within a run of the Clinton River Kings through four innings of play at Muscatine's Tom Bruner Field on Monday night, but fielding errors got in the way of a Muskie comeback effort as the River Kings defeated the Muskies 10-3 in the first game of a doubleheader.
Lightning delayed the proceedings by about an hour in the middle of the third.
Muscatine starting pitcher Dawson Toborg pitched into the seventh inning, at which point Clinton led 6-2, but only one of those River King runs went against Toborg as an earned run.
Toborg battled through the Muscatine fielding issues until being replaced by Jacob Cole with no outs in the seventh.
"It was good to see Dawson compete," Muscatine head coach Grant Pippert said.
In total, Muscatine committed eight errors.
Clinton tacked on four in the seventh, when Jai Jensen led off with a single, Logan Mullholland reached on an error and Tavian Bailey walked.
"We had some good pitching (from Jensen) and the defense played fairly well," Clinton head coach Kevin Cunningham said. "Overall, I was pretty happy with the (Game 1) performance."
Jensen scored on the error while Mullholland and Bailey scored on a base hit by Max Kaczinski.
Kaczinski came on as a pinch-hitter in the fifth, producing a walk and seventh-inning hit while also scoring two runs for the River Kings.
Muscatine's first two runs were scored by leadoff hitter Noah Yahn.
Yahn's first run tied it at one apiece in the bottom of the first, his second pulled the Muskies back within a run at 3-2 in the bottom of the third.
The senior was hit by Jensen pitches on each of his first two plate appearances and eventually worked around the basepaths to score.
Two of Muscatine's four hits in the game came in the sixth.
Senior Diego Rangel led off with a deep drive to right center that went for a double. Rangel was then driven in by senior Josh Dieckman.
It proved not nearly enough, however, as the run made it 6-3 after six, when Clinton would proceed to tack on three insurance runs in the top of the seventh.
The run was a bit of a reversal of fortunes for the River Kings.
"We did what we came here to do," Cunningham said. "All season long, we've done great until the sixth or seventh inning, then we've kind of let down, so I challenged these guys to continue to put pressure on them and use the tools we have.
"We're a pretty good base-running team and small-ball team. We had an opportunity to put some pressure on and get (Muscatine) to throw it around a little bit."
Yahn leads Muskie effort to split doubleheader with Game 2 win
Noah Yahn struck out seven and allowed only a single hit into the seventh inning in the nightcap of Monday's doubleheader, as Muscatine came away a 3-2 winner in the second game.
Though the River Kings would ultimately knock Yahn out of the game as a pitcher with no outs in the seventh, Yahn ultimately got the last laugh at the plate.
"(Game 1) wasn't good baseball for us," Muscatine coach Grant Pippert said. "That's on me, I have to get them prepared better. But (in Game 2), we bounced back. We still haven't played out best baseball. We're trying to find ourselves a little bit.
"Noah is a gamer. He and Dawson have been battling some injuries ... but they looked good."
Clinton was able to tie it at two when Jai Jensen knocked in a pair of base runners after the River Kings loaded the bases with one out in their final trip to the plate.
But Josh Dieckman, who came on in relief of Yahn, recorded two consecutive strikeouts in the top half of the seventh to get the Muskies out of the jam.
"I'm glad I was able to battle," Yahn said. "It was my first time pitching in two weeks, but chiropractor Dr. Hansen was able to get me fixed up."
Dieckman got the Muskies on the board in Game 2 with a first inning RBI double that drove in Doug Custis, who reached on an error.
In the third, Diego Rangel's base hit drove in Yahn, who reached on a base hit of his own.
But in the seventh, with Yahn at the plate and two on with one out, a fielder's choice infield grounder wasn't able to beat the runner home as Dalton Logel's slide delivered the winning run.
"I just approached it like any other at-bat,"said Yahn. "I guess I just put it in the right place, because the first baseman wasn't able to make the play."
Clinton 10-2, Muscatine 3-3
Game 1
CL;102;030;4--;10;9;2
MUS;101;001;0--;3;4;8
Jai Jensen and Devan Galant. Dawson Toborg, Jacob Cole and Diego Rangel. WP -- Jai Jensen. LP -- Dawson Toborg. Two or more hits -- CLI Jensen; MUS Rangel. Jace Howard, MUS Rangel. 3B -- MUS Rangel. RBI -- CLI Jensen 2, Max Kaczinski.
Game 2
CL;000;000;2--;2;3;2
MUS;101;000;1--;3;5;3
Jace Howard and Jai Jensen. Noah Yahn, Josh Dieckman and Diego Rangel. WP -- Dieckman. LP -- Howard. Two or more hits -- CL Jensen; MUS Dalton Logel. 2B -- MUS Dieckman. RBI -- CL Jensen 2; MUS Dieckman, Rangel. Records -- CL 6-6, 2-2 MAC; MUS 5-4, 1-3 MAC.