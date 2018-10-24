IOWA CITY — This season has been filled with ups and downs for the Muscatine volleyball team.
Tuesday proved to be the final trip down the roller coaster for Muscatine, as it was swept 25-22, 25-18, 25-22 by Iowa City High in the Class 5A Region 8 semifinals. As the Muskies went through the handshake line one last time this season there were no tears and no signs of regrets.
The reason for that, Tim Martin says, is because the Muskies knew they gave everything they had Tuesday night in Iowa City.
“They finished the season as I expected because they’ve been such a strong, unified team with strong leaders,” Martin said. “They didn’t give up and they didn’t hang their heads.
“There’s going to be ups and downs. How you deal with it tells me what kind of character you have. These girls have the best character I’ve seen since I’ve been coaching.”
Certainly, that doesn’t mean there wasn’t disappointment after Tuesday’s season-ending loss. Muscatine (11-21) “followed the game plan to the letter,” and gave itself plenty of chances throughout the night to extend the match.
But the execution just wasn’t there on a night that ultimately ended in City High advancing to the regional championship match.
Muscatine finished the match with 24 kills, led by six from Madi Peterson and five from Kayla Scholz, but also had 14 kill errors.
“We were just a couple of errors away from extending this one,” Martin said. “We know that and we’ve been battling that (execution) all year long.”
However, Muscatine started strong in the opening set and led Iowa City High (24-12) by three, 14-11, midway through the set.
“I think psychologically getting that first point released the tension,” Martin said. “They were nervous, but after that everything was clicking. The passes and the offense were there.”
However, that didn’t last.
Thanks to a pair of aces and more big serving from Makayla Ribble, the Little Hawks rattled off the next eight points to take a 19-14 lead. The Muskies battled back to within one, 21-20, after one of Haley Jarrett’s two kills. The senior also finished with 24 assists.
But City High won four of the next six points to close out the set.
Then, in the second set, Iowa City’s attack began to take over the match. After seeing City High a few weekends ago in Bettendorf, Muscatine opted to move its double block from its usual spot on the outside to the middle in order to force the Little Hawks to hit down the line instead of cross-court.
It worked at times, as Scholz racked up six blocks, but as the points got longer City High began to find holes in the Muscatine defense.
“There were a few times where we made them change or alter their shots,” Martin said. “I think we got into those long volleys it got to a point where they beat our blocks and found the gaps.”
City High jumped out to a 9-4 lead in the set after one of Mackenzie Murphy’s match-high 11 kills, and the Muskies were never able to make up the gap in set two.
The teams started the third set by splitting the fix 12 points, but a few Muskie errors coupled with a high flying attack by the Little Hawks led to an 8-2 City High spurt to take a 14-8 lead.
Muscatine clawed its way back to within one, 19-18, later in the set. But the Little Hawks snatched momentum one final time to close out the match and send Muscatine home for the season.
The loss ended the careers of Jarrett, Scholz, Vada Fridley, Kendra Eller, Natalie Trego and Kailynn Avis. But Muscatine has plenty of promising returners led by Hannah Reynolds, Rylie Moss, Kaylynn Salyars and Hannah Wieskamp who Martin hopes can build on the progress made this season.
“They have nothing to be ashamed of,” Martin said of his team. “They have set a higher standard for the volleyball program in Muscatine. This team worked so well together and challenged each other. That’s what makes you better.”
