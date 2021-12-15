Falcons' Corbin making the most of opportunity at L-M

LETTS — When Kaylee Corbin arrived at Louisa-Muscatine High School, she found an opportunity awaiting.
After coming from Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Mo., that enrolls over 1,800 students, Corbin transferred to the cornfields of Louisa-Muscatine and immediately made an impact on several Falcons squads as a junior, garnering all-conference honors last season in the Southeast Iowa Super Conference.
"It's been an awesome transition coming here," she said. "The other students and teams I've been on took me under their wings right away as soon as I got here. They really allowed me to come out of my shell so quickly after I got here."
Now a senior, Corbin put in an all-conference season in volleyball that saw her go for a team-high 239 kills with a .241 efficiency.
But she's really settled into the girls basketball's go-to scorer as the Falcons stand at 5-0 overall and 4-0 within the conference.
Most recently, the 6-foot-1 senior had 23 points last Tuesday night as L-M eked out a 40-38 win over Pekin.
Prior to that, she scored 32 points while grabbing nine rebounds in a convincing 60-31 win over Hillcrest Academy.
"That was definitely one of my better games," Corbin said. "Not just shooting, but also rebounding. At my old school, I was more of a defensive player. But when I came here, I took on a completely different role. But I'm pretty adaptable, I've become a much better offensive player."
Corbin has also benefited from Louisa-Muscatine hiring Ken Spielbauer as head coach after he spent 35 seasons roaming the sidelines for the Wapello boys team, winning over 400 games and taking them to two state tournaments in the process.
"The team works hard," Spielbauer said. "I think we can get a lot better on offense and defense, but as long as they work hard every day, I think we have a shot to compete with some teams at the end of the year."
The Falcons needed the boost Corbin provides.
After averaging 14.7 points per game last season, Corbin was often the second option to Kylee Sanders, who graduated with a number of school records and was last season's SEISC player of the year.
Corbin's stats this season are nearly identical to Sanders' from last season.
Sanders went 23.3 points and 11.6 rebounds per contest while also going for five steals and three assists.
This season, through five games, Corbin's numbers are nearly identical at 22.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, 3.4 steals and two assists per game.
Her scoring, shooting percentage (56.8%) and rebounding averages lead the SEISC North, as she also ranks second in the conference in blocks with 1.6 per game.
"We're getting up and down the court better as a team," Corbin said. "Coach Spielbauer wants us to be the first down the court on offense and defense. He's really helped me become more of an aggressive player and to take the best shot I can.
"He's been a great addition to the team and brings out the best in us."
The senior has also displayed a bit of range, draining 3 of 8 tries from 3-point range.
"Her mom told me the other day that she had never even attempted a 3-pointer before," Spielbauer said. "She also handles the ball well for her size and she plays really unselfishly ... But the best thing about her is on defense, she can guard three or four positions."
Sanders was far from the only loss to graduation for the Falcons. But in that stead, senior Destiny Miller has gone from scoring 46 points total all season in 2020-21 but has improved that to 38 points already this season roughly a quarter of the way into the season.
Same goes for McKenzie Kissel, who contributed 12 points as a sophomore and will triple that number as a junior with two more points.
Sanders and Corbin, along with Reagan Downing and McKenna Hohenadel took the Falcons to the Class 2A state track and field meet a season ago in the 4x400 meter relay and the 4x200, in which the team took 10th with a time of 1:49.54.
Hohenadel has also been a big contributor to the basketball team, ranking in the conference's top three in assists per game at 4.8.
While Corbin hopes there's plenty more winning left for the Falcon girls basketball team, she doesn't plan on giving up sports anytime soon, with eyes set on competing in either volleyball or basketball in college.
"I don't know which yet," Corbin said. "But coming (to Louisa-Muscatine) has given me a great opportunity. I try to make myself and my teammates better every day and I know they're trying to make me better every day. It's going to take everything we have to do what we want to yet this season."