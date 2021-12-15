Falcons' Corbin making the most of opportunity at L-M

"We're getting up and down the court better as a team," Corbin said. "Coach Spielbauer wants us to be the first down the court on offense and defense. He's really helped me become more of an aggressive player and to take the best shot I can.

"He's been a great addition to the team and brings out the best in us."

The senior has also displayed a bit of range, draining 3 of 8 tries from 3-point range.

"Her mom told me the other day that she had never even attempted a 3-pointer before," Spielbauer said. "She also handles the ball well for her size and she plays really unselfishly ... But the best thing about her is on defense, she can guard three or four positions."

Sanders was far from the only loss to graduation for the Falcons. But in that stead, senior Destiny Miller has gone from scoring 46 points total all season in 2020-21 but has improved that to 38 points already this season roughly a quarter of the way into the season.

Same goes for McKenzie Kissel, who contributed 12 points as a sophomore and will triple that number as a junior with two more points.