'Family decision': Libby leaves West Liberty softball primed for more success

Sports teams typically seek a family atmosphere, but few have pulled it off like the West Liberty High School softball team.
This past season, the Comet roster boasted three Hall sisters (Sailor, Finley and Pearson), two Buysses (Brooklyn and Sophia) as well as a pair of Morrisons (Isabel and Ava).
The two seniors on the team, Isabel Morrison and Janey Gingerich, effectively served as the big sisters of the team.
And in the dugout: the Libbys.
The past four seasons, Chad Libby has served as Comets head coach with Taylor, his daughter, serving as assistant. Taylor served a season under Dave Reynolds, who preceded Chad as Comet skipper.
"Being able to coach with my dad has been more than amazing. He taught me the game from a young age and being able to coach together now that my playing career is over has been great," said Taylor, who played at Iowa and the University of Northern Colorado.
West Liberty will have a new staff next season, however, as both will be leaving their posts. Taylor now has summers booked as she has taken a position as Creative Content GA for the athletic department at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. And with daughter no longer a guarantee, father saw it as an opportunity to turn attention elsewhere.
"It's not that I couldn't coach with other people," the outgoing head coach said, "but I always wanted to do it that way (with Taylor as an assistant).
"For me, a lot of this has to do with family. I love West Liberty. The community was very welcoming and supportive. It was great for me. I loved everything about the team, the school, the athletics department, all of that."
Chad is program director of the athletics training program at Coe College.
Larissa Libby, Chad’s wife, is head coach of gymnastics at the University of Iowa, and youngest daughter, Bailey, is set for her senior year at Iowa City West.
"My family is huge into sports and being able to bounce ideas off each other in running practices or just general information has been really nice," said Taylor.
"(Bailey) is looking at colleges and maybe doing college gymnastics," Chad said. "And she's been one of our biggest supporters of the team along the way, but it wasn't fair to have her following me around rather than me being able to do stuff with her. It's a family decision.
"I needed to make a priority of family coming first and I'm excited about that."
In four seasons with Libby as head coach, West Liberty went 92-28 and earned its first two state appearances in school history, going to the Class 3A state tournament in 2019 and 2021 as well as the first River Valley Conference title for the program in 2019.
"My dad and I are very competitive and we were lucky enough to have a group of kids who trusted us ... to get them to compete at their best," Taylor said. "West Liberty has a community of kids who just want to work hard and do what they can to win and I can't wait to see how they compete in the future."
Though neither state appearance ended with a title, the Comets left on winning notes, taking home third place the first Fort Dodge trip — with a group led by the likes of Haylee Lehman, Macy Akers and Austyn Crees, who was also a part of Libby's staff this past season — with an 8-3 win over Columbus Catholic and a 7-4 victory over Esterville Lincoln Central the most recent time around to earn fifth place.
Whoever takes over for Libby will have much to work with. The Hall sisters all return.
Sailor hit .392 a junior while leading the team in RBIs (37) and was the team's leading pitcher, going 13-6 with a 2.07 ERA over 104 innings.
As a sophomore, Finley turned in a .372 batting average and drove in 35 while scoring 27 times for the 24-9 Comets.
Pearson has four years of prep eligibility left and was a River Valley Conference Elite Team selection after leading the Comets with a .430 batting average and scoring a team-best 41 runs.
Brooklyn Buysse and Kylie Struck were also recognized on the RVC all-conference team, and both will return as well. Chad was the conference's coach of the year.