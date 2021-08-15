'Family decision': Libby leaves West Liberty softball primed for more success

"It's not that I couldn't coach with other people," the outgoing head coach said, "but I always wanted to do it that way (with Taylor as an assistant).

"For me, a lot of this has to do with family. I love West Liberty. The community was very welcoming and supportive. It was great for me. I loved everything about the team, the school, the athletics department, all of that."

Chad is program director of the athletics training program at Coe College.

Larissa Libby, Chad’s wife, is head coach of gymnastics at the University of Iowa, and youngest daughter, Bailey, is set for her senior year at Iowa City West.

"My family is huge into sports and being able to bounce ideas off each other in running practices or just general information has been really nice," said Taylor.

"(Bailey) is looking at colleges and maybe doing college gymnastics," Chad said. "And she's been one of our biggest supporters of the team along the way, but it wasn't fair to have her following me around rather than me being able to do stuff with her. It's a family decision.

"I needed to make a priority of family coming first and I'm excited about that."