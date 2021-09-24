Field position costs Muscatine in defeat to Cedar Falls

Five Cedar Falls drives started in Muskie territory, including the first four. Those all ended in Tiger touchdowns to put Muscatine down 28-0 after one quarter of play.

"It's assignment football," Hawkins said. "When you play a talented team like that and you make mistakes, it shows. They're so explosive that when we get caught out of position, big plays happen."

The Tigers' others scores came on a 47-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Jacobson to Aiden Sorenson and a 19-yard scoring scamper from Carter Ernst.

There were small victories, however, for the Muskies (0-5).

Sophomore running back Ty Cozad went over 100 yards rushing for his best game of the season out of the backfield after leaving last week injured. He did so on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter in which he managed to evade a couple would-be Cedar Falls (3-1) tacklers to get to the sideline and outrun the rest of the defense down the home sideline.

And while it was Cozad's best offensive performance, he may have been one of Muscatine's best players on defense, too, as he collected a multiple tackles for loss while getting through the Tiger offensive line from his linebacker spot.