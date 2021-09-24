Field position costs Muscatine in defeat to Cedar Falls

Coming into the Week 5 contest against Class 5A seventh-ranked Cedar Falls, the Muscatine Muskie football team sought to limit the yardage gained by a potent Tiger offense.
Cedar Falls entered Friday night's contest averaging just over 343 yards per game, which ranked inside the top 10 in 5A. Muscatine surrendered 347 yards of total offense to the Tigers, but a huge advantage in field position favoring the Tigers really put Muscatine's back against the wall, and Cedar Falls left town with a 42-7 win to spoil homecoming at MHS.
Jacob Kieler scored three of Cedar Falls' first four touchdowns. The junior's efficient final line amounted to nine carries for 33 yards while still finding the end zone three times.
"That's an extremely talented team, we knew that coming in," Muscatine head coach DJ Hawkins said. "They're well-coached and play hard. We've got to be able to change the field position going forward. We talked about how we've started games and gave up field position.
"We took a step backwards tonight in some ways. We didn't execute and we made it tough on ourselves and didn't respond to that very well."
The Tigers only started two of 11 offensive drives further than 70 yards away from the end zone.
Of those two, one resulted in a one-play, 87-yard scoring drive on a run by Jacob Michael for the game's final score with just over four minutes left. Michael ended with 111 yards on seven carries. The other came late in the proceedings as Cedar Falls was left to run the remaining time out.
Five Cedar Falls drives started in Muskie territory, including the first four. Those all ended in Tiger touchdowns to put Muscatine down 28-0 after one quarter of play.
"It's assignment football," Hawkins said. "When you play a talented team like that and you make mistakes, it shows. They're so explosive that when we get caught out of position, big plays happen."
The Tigers' others scores came on a 47-yard pass from quarterback Hunter Jacobson to Aiden Sorenson and a 19-yard scoring scamper from Carter Ernst.
There were small victories, however, for the Muskies (0-5).
Sophomore running back Ty Cozad went over 100 yards rushing for his best game of the season out of the backfield after leaving last week injured. He did so on 15 carries, including a 61-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter in which he managed to evade a couple would-be Cedar Falls (3-1) tacklers to get to the sideline and outrun the rest of the defense down the home sideline.
And while it was Cozad's best offensive performance, he may have been one of Muscatine's best players on defense, too, as he collected a multiple tackles for loss while getting through the Tiger offensive line from his linebacker spot.
"The more games (Ty) plays, the better he's going to get," Hawkins said. "Defensively, he was a big part of (our game plan). He's just getting better and better. That's what we're asking these guys, get better every week."
Muscatine wide receiver Paul Henry also had his best game thus far in 2021. The junior caught seven passes for 57 yards as the Muskie quarterbacks Landon Battey and Sawyer Zeck combined to go 11 of 22 passing for 71 yards, but were intercepted three times.
"I was so excited to get the ball and try to make a play," Henry said. "It wasn't the outcome we wanted, but we have to move forward.
"(Cedar Falls) scored most of their points in the first quarter ... I wish we would we would've had a better first half."
The first of the Tiger interceptions was a leaping pick by senior Jordan Hoeppner, who ended with a Cedar Falls high 5½ tackles. That set up the Tigers' second touchdown; the final pick allowed the winning side to run the clock down to zero.
Another was in and out of the hands of the intended receiver, but ended up going the other way.
"When we would have some momentum started, we'd shoot ourselves in the foot," said Hawkins. "It was self-inflicted things. In Class 5A football, you can't make those mistakes."
Muscatine now faces back-to-back road trips to Dubuque, the first of which pits the Muskies against Dubuque Hempstead next Friday at Dalzell Field.
"We have a bounce-back coming next week," Henry said.
Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 7
CF;28;7;7;--;42
MUS;0;0;0;7;--;7
Scoring plays
First quarter
Cedar Falls -- Jacob Kieler 10 run (Jake Hulstein kick good) 9:27
Cedar Falls -- Kieler 3 run (Hulstein kick good) 5:29
Cedar Falls -- Hunter Jacobson 47 pass to Aiden Sorenson (Hulstein kick good) 3:40
Cedar Falls -- Carter Ernst 19 run (Hulstein kick good) 0:07
Second quarter
Cedar Falls -- Kieler 3 run (Hulstein kick good) 3:43
Fourth quarter
Muscatine -- Ty Cozad 61 run (Sophia Thomas kick good) 4:44
Cedar Falls -- Jacob Michael 87 run (Hulstein kick good) 4:22
Team stats
;;CF;Muscatine
First downs;12;10
Rushes-yards;26-259;27-102
Passing yards;113;71
Total yards;347;173
Comp-Att-Int;9-14-0;11-22-3
Punts-avg;3-33;6-28
Fumbles-lost;1-1;3-0
Penalties-yards;6-55;2-20
Individual stats
Rushing
CF -- Jacob Michael 7-111, Carter Ernst 4-44, Jacob Kieler 9-33, Hunter Jacobson 2-30, Gavin Steege 1-11, Ryan Finck 1-4, Drew Gerdes 2-1
Muscatine -- Ty Cozad 15-107, Nolan Recker 4-10, Mason Crabtree 1-5, Landon Battey 7-(-19)
Passing
CF -- Hunter Jacobson 9-13-113, Gavin Steege 0-1-0
Muscatine -- Landon Battey 8-15-57, Sawyer Zeck 3-7-14
Receiving
CF -- Aiden Sorenson 1-47, Trey Campbell 4-28, Caeden Janssen 2-18, William Lynch 1-16, Jacob Kieler 1-4
Muscatine -- Paul Henry 7-57, Nolan Recker 2-8, Brayden Lane 1-6
Fresh/soph: Cedar Falls 42, Muscatine 6