DURANT, Iowa − On a day when the Durant boys cross country team missed qualifying for state as an entire group by two points last Thursday, Easton Botkins and Jack Voss provided a silver lining.
Botkins will make his second consecutive strip to Fort Dodge on Saturday after sneaking into the state meet as an individual with a 15th-place finish in 18 minutes, 17.01 seconds at the state qualifier in Iowa City. Voss will make his debut at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course after a seventh-place finish in 17:53.79.
"It'd obviously be more fun if the team was there, but we're there," Botkins said. "We'll still bring the team, too."
It's a fitting end for the pair of Durant senior leaders who have been running cross country together since they were in junior high.
"It's a nice way to finish it off, running at state, as opposed to ending on those two points," Voss said. "If we didn't make state, it'd kind of leave a sour taste in my mouth."
Voss and Botkins have consistently competed as Durant's top two runners in the majority of meets this fall, starting with a 12th-place run in 18:36 for Voss and 21st-place run in 19:19 for Botkins at the season opener in Tipton on Sept. 4.
The two Durant runners join Wilton's Buddy Darting and Zach Hein, as well as Wapello's Aiden Housman, as the five area state qualifiers.
It'll be the third appearance on Iowa high school cross country's biggest stage for Darting, a junior who finished 26th there as a freshman in 17:28 and improved to sixth last year in 16:32.
A year ago, he said his goal was to finish inside the top 15. He's shooting for top five this time.
Scratch that.
Wilton assistant cross country coach Patches Breed says top three.
Darting was fifth at the state-qualifying meet, crossing the finish line in 17:52.23.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Darting said before Thursday's practice. "I feel like I'm in pretty good shape right now, but you never know."
Darting will bring a new teammate along with him this time around in Hein, who transferred from Durant last year. The Wilton junior punched his first ticket to the state meet with a 12th-place finish in 18:06.45 last Thursday.
"It's kind of exciting, but also kind of nervous at the same time since it's the first time," Hein said.
While Wapello's Housman won't have any teammates competing with him Saturday, he does bring some experience after finishing 59th in 17:51 last year as a sophomore.
And he won't be the only one leaning on that past experience in a daunting environment.
"It's crazy," Botkins said of the atmosphere in Fort Dodge. "It's nothing like any of these meets. The same amount of people times 10."