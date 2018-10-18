IOWA CITY – Buddy Darting could hear Maquoketa Valley’s Chance Downs and Durant’s Jack Voss creeping up on him as he approached the home stretch of Thursday’s Class 1A state-qualifying cross country meet in Iowa City.
The Wilton junior and two-time state qualifier had already been passed four times since jumping out to an early lead through the first mile of the race.
He wasn’t going to let another runner get by him, finishing with a strong kick at the end to earn fifth place in 17 minutes, 52.23 seconds.
Voss finished seventh in 17:53.79, Wapello’s Aiden Housman was ninth in 17:56.20, Wilton’s Zach Hein placed 12th in 18:06.45 and Durant’s Easton Botkins took 15th in 18:17.01.
All five will compete as individuals in next Saturday’s state cross country meet in Fort Dodge.
“I felt really good at the beginning and then as soon as I kept going, my legs were getting tired and I didn’t do as well as I thought I was going to do,” Darting said. “As soon as we hit that first mile, my leg was just getting tired and heavy, and that’s when I first got passed. I just lost it throughout the race from there. That’s where it all went downhill.”
Still, a strong finish can provide some momentum for Darting as he prepares for the state meet. He was sixth there a year ago in 16:32.
“I heard (Downs and Voss) coming at the end,” Darting said. “I didn’t want to get passed by anyone else. I just wanted to give it the rest I got.”
Voss stayed neck-and-neck with Darting at the front of the pack heading up the first hill, but the two would eventually give way to the Calamus Wheatland duo of Hunter Rickels (first in 17:10.90) and Chase Knoche (second in 17:16.98), and the Pekin duo of Brady Millikin (third in 17:40.51) and Colten Glosser (17:40.74). From there, it was a race for fifth.
“I was shooting for top 10, and then we got a bad box, so I had to sprint out at the beginning and get in front of everyone,” Voss said. “So I was in second, and then that kind of led to me getting a little tired at the end of the race. Then I heard (the 16th runner) was behind me, so I had to speed up because I didn’t want to be worried about not getting to state. I ended up getting seventh, so I was pretty happy about that.”
Calamus Wheatland (46 points), Maquoketa Valley (95 points) and Pekin (134 points) all earned team qualifications to the state meet. Durant was fourth (136 points), Wilton fifth (156 points), Wapello sixth (187 points) and Columbus Community 11th (326 points).
While no area teams qualified any runners in the girls race, Wilton’s Emmy Drake was 21st in 22:58.03, and teammate Linsey Ford placed 28th in 23:21.91. Freshman Evelyn Peck led Wapello with a 29th-place finish in 23:28.91, while Eliana Berry paced Durant with a 33rd-place finish in 23:49.68. Anna Hamilton was the top runner for Columbus Community, finishing 43rd in 24:27.83.
North Mahaska’s Cheyenne Shaw won the girls individual title in 20:35.59. Iowa City Regina won the girls team title (36 points), Wilton was sixth (173 points), Durant 10th (256 points) and Wapello 11th (259 points).
Five area runners – Darting, Voss, Housman, Hein and Botkins – will wrap up their seasons Saturday, Oct. 27, at the state meet in Fort Dodge.
“Just keep doing what we’re doing,” Botkins said. “Why fix it if it’s not broken?”