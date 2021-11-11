Five Muskies representing MHS in five events at state swim meet

Five swimmers from the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team will represent the Muskies in five different events at the state meet, which starts on Friday.

The Muskies will take to the pool at Marshalltown's YMCA for the state meet, with three swimming in Friday's preliminaries and all five taking part on Muscatine's two relay teams that qualified.

Senior Abby Lear will be making her fourth appearance at the state meet. Lear qualified in the maximum number of events (four), and will swim in two individual events along with two relays.

"We want to go and see if we can drop our times a little more," said head coach Judd Anderson, who's in his 51st year at the helm of the girls team. "We had a great meet (at the Clinton regional). Most of our kids improved their times quite significantly. That was a big plus."

Lear will again swim in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle as well as the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. She was named the Athlete of the Year at the Clinton state-qualifier, the second time she's taken home that award.

As a sophomore, she took 11th in the 50 (24.72) and 13th in the 100 (54.34).