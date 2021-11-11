Five Muskies representing MHS in five events at state swim meet

Five swimmers from the Muscatine High School girls swimming and diving team will represent the Muskies in five different events at the state meet, which starts on Friday.
The Muskies will take to the pool at Marshalltown's YMCA for the state meet, with three swimming in Friday's preliminaries and all five taking part on Muscatine's two relay teams that qualified.
Senior Abby Lear will be making her fourth appearance at the state meet. Lear qualified in the maximum number of events (four), and will swim in two individual events along with two relays.
"We want to go and see if we can drop our times a little more," said head coach Judd Anderson, who's in his 51st year at the helm of the girls team. "We had a great meet (at the Clinton regional). Most of our kids improved their times quite significantly. That was a big plus."
Lear will again swim in the 50-yard freestyle and the 100 freestyle as well as the 200 free relay and 400 free relay. She was named the Athlete of the Year at the Clinton state-qualifier, the second time she's taken home that award.
As a sophomore, she took 11th in the 50 (24.72) and 13th in the 100 (54.34).
This season, the Muskie enters the state meet with the fastest time in both the 50 and 100, with seed times of 23.91 in the 50 and 52.30 in the 100 as she looks to end her prep career with her best finishes yet.
A season ago, she took fourth in both the 50 free and 100 free.
The senior will be joined at state with freshman sister, Cate, who nabbed the last qualifying spot in the 50 free and will swim on both relays.
"It's going to be a great experience since it's my first time," said the younger of the Lear sisters. "I think we should do really well. We have a bunch of fast swimmers, It'll be fun to see how we do ... I didn't think I was going to make it (in the 50 free), but just getting there is really nice.
"With it being Abby's last year, both of getting there makes it a lot of fun."
Sophomore Madeline Fisher also qualified as an individual and will enter the 200 free at state with the 28th-best time going in. She swam a time of 2:00.61 at the state-qualifier, placing eighth.
"Its really cool," Fisher said. "I'm really excited."
Fisher and the Lears will be joined by senior Elysse Shippee on the 200 relay, a team that heads to state with the 10th-best time after taking fourth last Saturday at Clinton with a time of 1:39.64.
For the 400 free relay, senior Eve Millage replaces Shippee.
The same two relays made it to state last season, taking 22nd in the 200 relay and 24th in the 400 relay.
That team took third at the state-qualifying meet, finishing with a time of 3:40.75. That team enters state with the 12th fastest time state-wide.
"We think that everyone on the team has gotten us to this part of the season," said Fisher. "Everyone has gotten better throughout the season, all the hard work at practices have paid off."