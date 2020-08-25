A year older, Wilton ready to return to form

WILTON, Iowa — Coach Ryan Hetzler hopes the growing pains suffered last year pay off this season for his Wilton football team.
Wilton experienced a down season in 2019, going 3-6 to snap a four-year, 29-11 stretch. Included in that record was a 24-0 setback against rival Durant, the Beavers' first defeat in the series since 1999.
It was the cost of having a young team with just nine seniors. Eighteen underclassmen saw playing time last year, 11 of whom were freshmen and sophomores.
Now, a year older and a little hungrier, Wilton is ready to return to the tradition Hetzler has established since taking over as head coach in 2014.
"We are leaps and bounds ahead of where we were last year," Hetzler said. "Not that we want to put a black eye on last year, but to play with that chip on your shoulder and understand that, we're not mad we lost the 20-year streak to Durant, but it hurts to lose to Durant. ... Not just Durant, but when we lost, we lost in a not very pretty fashion last year. It's about getting back to that high competitive level."
Though they return so much, the Beavers opened camp holding a quarterback competition between junior Mason Ormsby — who threw for 1,125 yards and nine touchdowns, along with nine interceptions, and also added 465 yards and seven scores on the ground last year — and senior Caleb Sawvell, who missed last season with a shoulder injury.
It was a quarterback battle that was supposed to happen last year before Sawvell's injury, and though it was a productive one, Hetzler's decision was taken out of his hands after Ormsby suffered an injury last week in camp, leaving Sawvell as the Week 1 opener.
After sitting out last year, he's ready for the challenge.
"When I was sitting, I was just pissed off at myself and worried, just watching the team not having me out there with them," Sawvell said. "My mentality is to have high standards for us Beavers and make sure we have a great season. ... I feel like I can make a big difference."
While the Beavers have to deal with the loss of Ormsby, who Hetzler said would have had a role even if he lost the QB battle — something he also said of Sawvell — they have plenty of returning weapons on offense. Jackson Hull returns for his junior season after rushing for 404 yards and a touchdown last year, and Sawvell will get the opportunity to throw to his twin brother, Colby, who last year led the district with 44 catches for 662 yards and six touchdowns.
It's something the brothers are going to enjoy this season.
"Colby had a huge impact on the team last year and now that I get to reunite with him, I think it's going to be pretty great," Caleb said. "I can't wait."
Defensively is where Wilton loses most of its experience, with eight of its nine seniors all recording over 10 tackles a year ago. However, the Beavers do return three of their top five tacklers in Colby Sawvell, Hull and Kael Brisker.
"Experience in the right spots is really going to help," Hetzler said. "Every kid is willing to learn. We've got some really smart kids that have been around our program for four years but they're continuing to learn every single play, every single rep, and they really take well to coaching."
While they're getting ready for the season, in the backs of the minds of the players, staff and community this season is Chantz Stevens, a former Wilton standout who died last month at the age of 19.
A 2019 graduate, Stevens was a three-year starter on the football field, as well as a standout baseball player and wrestler for the Beavers. He still has close ties to the football team. As a result, Hetzler senses a drive within his team, though with the emotions still very raw, the subject won't be exploited as easy motivational fodder.
"Chantz is not that far removed and we have quite a few guys on our team that are still pretty close friends with Chantz," Hetzler said. "I think there's a few guys that have a higher level motivation this year. Those that were closest to him are playing a little bit harder, with a bit of a chip on their shoulder as well, but to be honest with you, it's not something we continue to bring up."
To honor Stevens this year, Wilton will have decals on the back of its helmets that read 'CS3' in honor of the number Stevens wore while with the Beavers. They'll also put his No. 3 jersey on the bench during games.
"Nobody's going to wear No. 3 this year during the varsity games," Hetzler said. "That's how we'll represent Chantz and what he meant to our program."
