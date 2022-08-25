Area prep football capsules for the 2022 season

As the prep football season gets under way, here is a look at how the teams around the Muscatine Journal coverage area stack up.

Columbus Wildcats

Last season: 3-5, 2-4 in Class A District 5 (fifth)

Players to watch: Kaden Amigon, jr., RB/LB; Jeff Hoback, sr., QB/DB; Cole Storm, jr., RB/LB; Cael Phillips, jr., RB/DB; Triston Miller, sr., WR/DB

Outlook: Columbus has a star in Amigon. The state-qualifying sprinter and long jumper had 495 yards as a freshman playing behind featured back Will Schwab. In 2021, Amigon exploded for 1,185 yards rushing and 81 more receiving on eight catches for 11 total touchdowns. Amigon also led the team in tackles with 48 ½. With juniors Storm (31½ tackles in 2021), Phillips (23½), and Trenton Hoback (22) and senior Miller (27½), the Wildcats bring a lot back for what should be one of the better defenses the program has had in years.

In order for Columbus to make the playoffs for the first time since 2015, however, head coach Dave Lekwa and staff will need to develop weapons outside of Amigon. Jeff Hoback will be in his third season as starting quarterback. He’s shown the ability to throw a good ball down the field but will need to limit turnovers. He threw four interceptions in 2021 compared to two touchdowns, though he did complete over 56% of his 32 attempts for 169 yards while also chipping in 209 yards rushing.

Durant Wildcats

Last season: 2-6, 2-3 in Class 1A District 5 (lost to Sigourney Keota, 34-8, in first round of the playoffs)

Players to watch: Nolan DeLong, sr., RB/LB; Charlie Huesmann, jr., WR/DE; Brady Meincke, sr., RB/DB; Elliott Fortin, sr., TE/DE

Outlook: If senior running back/linebacker DeLong is to go over 1,000 yards rushing for the fourth time of his career this season, that will also mean he will have surpassed 5,000 for his career. The returning all-stater has 49 touchdowns over that span. DeLong also led the team in tackles with 60 (eight for loss).

The Wildcats start 2022 with the team that ended their 2021 in Sigourney Keota. Durant made the playoffs last year with two wins and has several spots to fill with losses to graduation, including Carter Wichelt, who’s now playing at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville. The departures of Ethan Gast, Ben Orr, Tyson McKinley and others will also be felt. Huesmann attempted 65 passes at quarterback last season as a sophomore and completed 32 for 407 yards, but he threw six interceptions to three touchdowns. Fortin (28 tackles in 2021) and Meincke (24 tackles) will be nice pieces for head coach Joel Diederichs to bring back on defense, but those two and others may see bigger roles on both sides of the ball.

Louisa-Muscatine Falcons

Last season: 0-8, 0-5 in Class 1A District 5 (sixth)

Players to watch: Spencer Kessel, sr., OL/DL; Kendal Pugh, sr., RB/LB; Chris Day, sr., RB/DB; Ty Northrup, jr., QB/LB; Bryar Runnells, jr., QB/LB; Michael Kirby, sr., WR/DB; Jesse Renier, jr., WR/DB

Outlook: Louisa-Muscatine had a forgettable 2021 after starting 0-5 and then being forced to forfeit the remaining three games on its schedule as injuries and COVID-19 depleted the number of available players for head coach Eric Gabe. The Falcons have a standout up front in Kessel. He was one of the casualties of 2021, but still made 18½ tackles (two for loss) and paved the way for a running game that had moments.

Day and Pugh are both back after rushing for over 220 yards on 48 combined carries and complement each other as playmakers. Pugh, an accomplished wrestler at L-M, is power while Day is speed, as evidenced by his 88-yard touchdown against Durant last year and 114 receiving yards on 13 catches. Cromer, Kirby and Renier are three who could take big leaps with the new slate.

Wapello Indians

Last season: 6-2, 5-1 in Class A District 5 (second, lost to North Tama, 23-22, in the first round of the playoffs)

Players to watch: Jake Gustison, sr., RB/LB; Caleb Ealey, sr., RB/LB; Ryan McDonough, sr., OL/DL; Owen Housman, sr., OL/DL; Jaydin Griffin, jr., OL/DL

Outlook: Three-year starter Tade Parsons left a big hole to fill for father Todd’s team this fall, though senior Jake Gustison can take away a lot of that pressure by continuing to progress as a running back and all-around playmaker. Gustison went for 616 rushing yards (his second straight campaign with over 600) and 663 receiving with 18 offensive touchdowns as a junior in 2021.

Ealey can shoulder some of the load as well. Ealey is a two-way difference-maker as the senior went for 350 rushing yards and 112 receiving with four scores while registering 26 tackles from his linebacker spot on defense. That number is tops among returning Indians. McDonough (18 tackles) and Griffin give Wapello strength and bulk in the trenches, which should help the offense find its stride and the defense grind opponents down for a team seeking a second consecutive bid to the Class A playoffs.

West Liberty Comets

Last season: 3-5, 3-2 in Class 2A District 5 (fourth, lost to Waukon, 38-24, in first round of playoffs)

Players to watch: Drake Collins, sr., QB/LB; Joshua Zeman, sr., WR/DB; JD Seering, sr., OL/DL; Jayce McHugh, jr., WR/DB; Ryker Dengler, so., QB/DB

Outlook: Head coach Jason Iske has led West Liberty to the playoffs in each of the past five seasons, including a bid to state in 2019, so the Comets won’t be using the loss of current University of Northern Iowa defensive back Jahsiah Galvan as any reason not to try to get back as far. Galvan was all-state in multiple sports while at West Liberty and rushed for nearly 3,000 yards between this junior and senior seasons while anchoring the defense. All-district lineman JD Seering was responsible for opening many holes for Galvan to run through and returns in 2022. Seering made 37 tackles as well.

Collins matched Galvan in tackles in 2020 with 54 and made 44½ last season as a junior but saw a bigger share of the offense as well. He threw for 703 yards on 76 passing attempts (46 completions), ran for 122 yards on 67 carries and had five catches for 19 yards with eight total touchdowns. Zeman is also back for his senior season after catching 19 passes for 372 yards and three touchdowns as both he and Collins nabbed all-district nods.

Wilton Beavers

Last season: 5-3, 2-3 in Class 1A District 5

Player to watch: Alexander Kaufmann, sr., OL/DL; Tyrell Hughes, sr., OL/DL; Aiden Hewitt, sr., OL/DL; Landyn Putman, jr., WR/DB; Aiden Walker, Owen Hassell, so., RB/DB; Drew Keith, so., QB/DB; Owen Milder, so., RB/LB

Outlook: Wilton looked to be in a position to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2018 after starting 4-0 last season, but struggles in district play cost the head coach Ryan Hetzler and the Beavers that spot. Wilton went 1-4 down the stretch, with the only win coming via forfeit to Louisa-Muscatine after the Falcons had to prematurely pull the plug on the year.

The Beavers had their share of injuries last fall as well, which had no small part in the lopsided campaign. Though statistically, not a lot returns for Wilton, the lines will be anchored by several wrestlers who were a big part of why Wilton went back to team state in 2A last winter. Kaufmann, Hughes and Hewitt have all flashed on the mat and bring that takedown know-how to the trenches of the gridiron. Hughes led the team in tackles as a junior with 39, Kaufmann had 29, the Beavers’ third-best mark, and the Beavers rushed for over 1,100 yards as a team. Walker, Putman, Hassell, Milder and Keith are names to watch as potential weapons as Wilton progresses its stable of young skill position players.

— Compiled by Ryan Timmerman