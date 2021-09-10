Abingdon-Avon rides to cruise control win over Cambridge 52-14

Abingdon-Avon dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 52-14 victory over Cambridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10. .
The third quarter gave Abingdon-Avon a 52-6 lead over Cambridge.
Abingdon-Avon opened an immense 46-6 gap over Cambridge at halftime.
Abingdon-Avon jumped in front of Cambridge 8-6 to begin the second quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.