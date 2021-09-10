 Skip to main content
Abingdon-Avon rides to cruise control win over Cambridge 52-14
Abingdon-Avon rides to cruise control win over Cambridge 52-14

Abingdon-Avon dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 52-14 victory over Cambridge in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 10. .

The third quarter gave Abingdon-Avon a 52-6 lead over Cambridge.

Abingdon-Avon opened an immense 46-6 gap over Cambridge at halftime.

Abingdon-Avon jumped in front of Cambridge 8-6 to begin the second quarter.

