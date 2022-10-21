Abracadabra: Aledo Mercer County makes Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's offense disappear 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense throttled Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop, resulting in a 43-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 36-0 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Aledo Mercer County roared to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

