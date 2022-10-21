 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Abracadabra: Aledo Mercer County makes Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop's offense disappear 43-0

Aledo Mercer County's defense throttled Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop, resulting in a 43-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 28-0 advantage over Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 36-0 halftime margin at the Titans' expense.

Aledo Mercer County roared to a 43-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

Last season, Aledo Mercer County and Kewanee Annawan/Wethersfield Coop faced off on October 22, 2021 at Aledo Mercer County High School. Click here for a recap

Recently on October 7, Aledo Mercer County squared off with Fairbury Prairie Central in a football game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

