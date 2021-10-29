 Skip to main content
Abracadabra: Bettendorf Pleasant Valley vanquishes Cedar Falls 42-14
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley handled Cedar Falls 42-14 in an impressive showing in an Iowa high school football matchup.

In recent action on October 15, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Dubuque Senior and Cedar Falls took on Bettendorf on October 15 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap

The Spartans opened with a 21-0 advantage over the Tigers through the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense thundered to a 35-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's dominance showed as it carried a 42-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

