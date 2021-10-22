Abracadabra: Knoxville vanquishes Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op 46-6

Knoxville dominated the first half and coasted to a convincing 46-6 victory over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op on October 22 in Illinois football.

Knoxville drew first blood by forging a 13-0 margin over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op after the first quarter.

Knoxville's offense stormed to a 33-0 lead over Oneida ROWVA/Galva/Williamsfield Co-Op at the intermission.

The Blue Bullets stomped on in front of the Cougars 46-0 to begin the fourth quarter.

