Absolutely nothing: Bettendorf drops a goose egg on Davenport Central 48-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Bettendorf's 48-0 blanking of Davenport Central in Iowa high school football action on September 23.

The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 17-0 lead over Davenport Central.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.

Bettendorf stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.

