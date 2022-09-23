Absolutely nothing: Bettendorf drops a goose egg on Davenport Central 48-0

It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Bettendorf's 48-0 blanking of Davenport Central in Iowa high school football action on September 23.
The first quarter gave Bettendorf a 17-0 lead over Davenport Central.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter.
Bettendorf stormed to a 41-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
The Bulldogs hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 7-0 advantage in the frame.
The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 45-7 game on September 24, 2021. Click here for a recap
