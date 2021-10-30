 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Absolutely nothing: Fulton drops a goose egg on Chicago Al Raby 42-0
0 comments

Absolutely nothing: Fulton drops a goose egg on Chicago Al Raby 42-0

{{featured_button_text}}

Dominating defense was the calling card of Fulton on Saturday as it blanked Chicago Al Raby 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Fulton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chicago Al Raby through the first quarter.

Fulton's offense struck to a 28-0 lead over Chicago Al Raby at the intermission.

The Steamers' supremacy showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Braves pitcher Charlie Morton out of World Series after leg fracture

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

WR/DB Isaiah Smith

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News