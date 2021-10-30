Absolutely nothing: Fulton drops a goose egg on Chicago Al Raby 42-0

Dominating defense was the calling card of Fulton on Saturday as it blanked Chicago Al Raby 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Fulton opened with a 14-0 advantage over Chicago Al Raby through the first quarter.
Fulton's offense struck to a 28-0 lead over Chicago Al Raby at the intermission.
The Steamers' supremacy showed as they carried a 35-0 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on October 15 , Fulton squared up on Pearl City/Eastland Co-Op in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
