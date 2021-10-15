 Skip to main content
Aledo Mercer County blanks Toulon Stark County 54-0
Aledo Mercer County blanks Toulon Stark County 54-0

Aledo Mercer County unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Toulon Stark County in a 54-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.

Recently on October 1 , Aledo Mercer County squared up on Princeville in a football game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Aledo Mercer County opened with a 32-0 advantage over Toulon Stark County through the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 54-0 halftime margin at the Rebels' expense.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the third and final quarters, with neither team scoring.

