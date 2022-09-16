Aledo Mercer County pours it on Abingdon-Avon 59-7

Aledo Mercer County controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-7 win against Abingdon-Avon at Aledo Mercer County High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County moved in front of Abingdon-Avon 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a lopsided 34-7 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Eagles added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.