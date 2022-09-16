 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County pours it on Abingdon-Avon 59-7

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-7 win against Abingdon-Avon at Aledo Mercer County High on September 16 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County moved in front of Abingdon-Avon 20-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Eagles opened a lopsided 34-7 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

There was no room for doubt as the Golden Eagles added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.

Recently on September 2 , Aledo Mercer County squared off with Knoxville in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News