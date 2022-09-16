Aledo Mercer County pours it on Abingdon-Avon 59-7

Aledo Mercer County controlled the action to earn an impressive 59-7 win against Abingdon-Avon at Aledo Mercer County High on September 16 in Illinois football action.
Aledo Mercer County moved in front of Abingdon-Avon 20-7 to begin the second quarter.
The Golden Eagles opened a lopsided 34-7 gap over the Tornadoes at the intermission.
Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 46-7 lead heading into the final quarter.
There was no room for doubt as the Golden Eagles added to their advantage with a 13-0 margin in the closing period.
