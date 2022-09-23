Aledo Mercer County rides the rough off Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 48-28

Aledo Mercer County tipped and eventually toppled Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield 48-28 on September 23 in Illinois football action.

Aledo Mercer County drew first blood by forging a 16-7 margin over Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield after the first quarter.

The Golden Eagles fought to a 40-14 halftime margin at the Cougars' expense.

Aledo Mercer County breathed fire to a 48-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cougars outpointed the Golden Eagles 14-0 in the fourth quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

