Aledo Mercer County took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Peru St. Bede 38-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Aledo Mercer County a 20-6 lead over Peru St. Bede.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second and third quarters.

The Golden Eagles held on with an 18-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

